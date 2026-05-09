South African cricket is mourning the passing of a former domestic star, with tributes pouring in from former teammates and fans

He was part of a well-known era of provincial cricket and left a lasting mark with his fearless approach at the crease

His legacy continues through a family connection to international cricket, adding weight to the tributes being shared

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A former South African cricket legend, Kevin McKenzie, has passed away and has been remembered as a legend of the game by fans and former teammates from the DP World Lions.

Former SA Cricketer Kevin McKenzie Dies, Tributes Pour In for Lions Legend

Source: Facebook

McKenzie was a legendary member of the DP World Lions' “Mean Machine” team and a middle-order batsman. He is the father of Test cricketer Neil McKenzie. Kevin was most legendary for mostly never batting with a helmet while also being regarded as one of the world's best hookers and pullers of the ball.

The Lions team shared the news on X with a heartfelt post.

@LionsCricNews:

“The Lions Cricket Union is saddened to hear of the passing of Kevin Alexander McKenzie. Our thoughts are with Neil McKenzie, his family, and loved ones during this tough time. May his soul rest in peace 🕊️🙏.”

Fans and former teammates pay tribute to Kevin McKenzie

Fans and former teammates also remembered him.

@mhliverpool:

“Wow RIP #KevinMcKenzie 😪 A GREAT batsman #Cricket.”

@Jiggs_7:

“RIP Mr McKenzie. Thanks for your wisdom and just being nice to a boertjie from Pretoria!!! Condolences to the family.”

@DONCRICKET:

“RIP 🕊️ #KevinMcKenzie - legendary member of the @DPWorldLions ‘Mean Machine’ team and middle-order batsman. Also father to Test cricketer #NeilMcKenzie. Kevin was most legendary for mostly never batting with a helmet and, at the same time, probably being one of the world's best hookers and pullers of the ball. On top of this all, he was also just one of the better human beings around and always had time for a chat. GO WELL 🪦😢.”

As seen in the post below:

Kevin McKenzie’s cricket career and legacy

As one of the comments stated, he was born in Pretoria. McKenzie attended Johannesburg’s King Edward VII School, where his cricket talent quickly stood out. He represented Transvaal at the prestigious Nuffield Week tournaments in 1966 and 1967 before earning selection for the South African Schools side in 1967.

McKenzie went on to enjoy a lengthy domestic career, featuring in 133 first-class matches and scoring 6,756 runs at an average of 36.51. A fearless right-handed batter known for his aggressive stroke play in the middle order, he registered 13 centuries and 34 half-centuries during his career.

Former SA Cricketer Kevin McKenzie Dies, Tributes Pour In for Lions Legend

Source: Facebook

In Currie Cup cricket, he remained a key figure for Transvaal, playing 122 matches and amassing 6,076 runs at an average of 36.38. Former cricketer and commentator Robin Jackman once described him as “one of the best hookers of the ball” he had ever seen.

McKenzie also represented South Africa in seven unofficial Test matches and is the father of former Proteas batter Neil McKenzie, who played international cricket between 1999 and 2009.

South Africa has lost several cricket figures in recent months following the passing of Grant Rowley and cricket administrator Geoff Dakin.

Luxury lodge owned by England cricket legend

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa-born international cricket legend Kevin Pietersen, who once played domestic cricket in South Africa before switching allegiance to the England national team, co-owns a luxurious five-star safari lodge located near the Kruger National Park.

The property, Umganu Lodge, is situated at Elephant Point on the border of the national park

Source: Briefly News