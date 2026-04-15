Former England cricket star Kevin Pietersen has invested in a luxury five-star safari lodge set on the edge of the Kruger National Park

The high-end Umganu Lodge forms part of an exclusive Elephant Point development, offering private wildlife living and premium hospitality experiences

The property features Big Five-themed luxury suites and multiple outdoor leisure spaces, and is open to private guests through rental and investment structures

South Africa-born international cricket legend Kevin Pietersen, who once played domestic cricket in South Africa before switching allegiance to the England national team, co-owns a luxurious five-star safari lodge located near the Kruger National Park.

Kevin Pietersen co-owns a luxurious safari lodge at the Kruger National Park. Image: Andrew Matthews

Source: Getty Images

Pietersen maintained strong ties to his South African roots and invested in the villa-style lodge, holding a 24% stake. The property, Umganu Lodge, is situated at Elephant Point on the border of the national park. It was developed by the former cricket star, who was born in Pietermaritzburg, and later became a central figure in England cricket following his controversial decision to represent the country.

In March 2026, he mourned the passing of South African cricketer Grant Rowley and has kept himself abreast of sporting goings-on in South Africa, especially school rugby. He is part of the lodge’s ownership through Africa Bitcoin Corporation (BAC).

Pietersen holds a stake at the Umganu Lodge

The lodge ownership is linked to Africa Bitcoin Corporation (BAC), through which Pietersen holds his stake. The development is also managed within a broader investment structure involving multiple shareholders.

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The safari villa can accommodate up to 12 guests and features five en-suite bedrooms, each designed around one of Africa’s Big Five animals. The property includes luxury amenities such as an outdoor pool, sunken boma, braai area, large viewing deck, and a covered patio.

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The former batter opened the safari villa in 2018 with a strong focus on conservation. He initially acquired a significant stake through BAC, with the project later involving share listings and investment restructuring that included listings on South African stock exchanges.

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According to Business Tech, BAC’s latest interim results, Umganu maintained a stable trading performance, with total occupied nights increasing by 19% between August 2024 and August 2025.

Kevin Pietersen cricket career highlights

Kevin Pietersen played international cricket for England between 2004 and 2014 across all formats. Before his England career, he featured in South African domestic cricket structures, representing teams in the Natal and KwaZulu-Natal system.

After moving to England, he played county cricket for Nottinghamshire, Hampshire, and Surrey. He made his international debut in 2004 in both ODI and Test cricket formats.

Surrey's Kevin Pietersen hits a six against Leicestershire. Image: Nigel French

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Across his career, he scored over 8,000 Test runs, including 23 centuries, and more than 4,500 ODI runs with nine centuries. He was also a key figure in England’s early T20 setup and remained one of the fastest English players to reach 1,000 Test runs.

His career included participation in all formats; Tests, ODIs, and T20Is; before retiring from international cricket in 2014.

Proteas star in viral awkward influencer video

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa’s 2026 T20 World Cup campaign has been full of thrilling cricket and memorable moments, but off-field antics have also grabbed fan attention.

Recently, a clip featuring Proteas star David Miller went viral, showing him caught in an awkward encounter with a social media influencer.

Source: Briefly News