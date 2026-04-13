Dricus Du Plessis Seals R400m Newcastle United Deal Through Knox Sponsorship
- UFC fighter Dricus du Plessis has struck a first-of-its-kind deal with an English Premier League club, marking a major crossover between MMA and football business
- The agreement is reportedly worth millions of rands and links his Cape Town-based brand directly to top-flight English football through Newcastle United
- Du Plessis continues to expand his commercial footprint, adding another high-profile partnership to an already growing list of endorsements
South African MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis sealed a landmark deal with an English Premier League (EPL) club that is reportedly worth millions of rands.
The former UFC champion, who was dethroned in August 2025 after being defeated by Khamzat Chimaev, continues to attract major sponsorships and endorsement deals, which speaks to his growing commercial appeal.
According to Independent Online, the Welkom-born fighter has secured a major deal with Newcastle United through his Cape Town-based brand, Knox. The partnership, which takes effect from 1 July 2026, will see the club’s training ground, Darsley Park, renamed “The Knox.”
Dricus du Plessis Newcastle United deal details
The agreement marks a groundbreaking moment for “Stillknocks,” as it will be the first time a South African-founded brand secures naming rights at a Premier League training facility. The deal also includes sleeve sponsorship for Newcastle United’s men’s, women’s and academy teams. Knox branding is set to feature across all levels of the club, from junior structures to the first team.
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In response to the sponsorship deal, Newcastle United CEO David Hopkinson said that they shared a relentless drive to disrupt the status quo and reach the pinnacle of their respective industries. Knox CEO John Schaefer echoed the sentiment, saying that Newcastle’s trajectory aligned perfectly with Knox’s rapid ascent, adding that the club’s loyal fan base and strong sense of community made the partnership especially meaningful.
Dricus du Plessis net worth and UFC career
According to The Times of India, du Plessis has an estimated net worth of between $3 million and $5 million. His income is driven by pay-per-view appearances, increased fight purses following his middleweight title reign, and a growing list of endorsement deals.
Unconfirmed figures suggest he earns between $30,000 and $50,000 per bout from sponsorships and endorsements alone. His success inside the octagon has made him an attractive figure for brands both in South Africa and internationally.
Du Plessis is currently assessing his next opponent, with speculation linking him to a potential bout against Brendan Allen, although the UFC has not confirmed the fight.
Before these latest developments, he successfully defended his middleweight title against Israel Adesanya in Perth and Sean Strickland in Sydney. He originally captured the belt in January 2024 after defeating Strickland in Toronto, Canada.
Spiller celebrates relationship anniversary with Du Plessis
Briefly News earlier reported that Spiller shared a lovely post on social media to celebrate the second anniversary of her relationship with du Plessis.
The UFC star is always spotted with his partner at all his bout since they started dating in 2023.
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Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.