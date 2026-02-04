South African MMA fighter and former UFC champion Dricus Du Plessis is training hard as he eyes a return to the middleweight title

Speculation is mounting over his next opponent, with a potential showdown against Brendan Allen in Miami this April

Du Plessis has sent a bold warning to whoever steps into the Octagon next, rallying support from South African fans

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

South Africa's MMA fighter and former UFC champion Dricus Du Plessis is keeping busy in training as he anticipates his next fight. Du Plessis relinquished his championship title to Khamzat Chimaev in August 2025 after a one-sided defeat. Since then, he has been working on his skills, preparing for an opponent yet to be confirmed.

Dricus du Plessis of South Africa looks on before his middleweight title bout in UFC 319 at the United Centre on August 16, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois. Image: Geoff Stellfox

Source: Getty Images

Speculation has been rife about who will face him next, with unconfirmed reports suggesting a potential showdown against Brendan Allen in April in Miami. The Pretoria-born fighter posted a bold warning, saying,

"Feeling very sorry for whoever's next. Let's sign a fight."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africans cheer DDP on

South African fans rallied behind him in the comments section:

@cowin.ray:

"Let's go, champ."

@bwym4l:

"The South African lion."

@2moneybfreh:

"DDP is already looking for fights before the champ."

@fullsend_mma:

"Miami is nice in April, I hear."

@bokontour:

"Our champ."

@drhousemma:

"We are finishing Brendan Allen and getting the belt back."

Khamzat Chimaev of the United Arab Emirates grapples with Dricus du Plessis of South Africa during their middleweight title bout in UFC 319. Image Geoff Stellfox

Source: Getty Images

The potential fight against American contender Brendan Allen is scheduled for Saturday, 11 April 2026, at the Kaseya Centre in Miami. While the bout has yet to be officially confirmed, sources suggest it is being lined up for the main card.

DDP eager to reclaim middleweight crown

Du Plessis, 32, is determined to reclaim his middleweight title following a unanimous decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 in Chicago on 16 August 2025. Before that setback, he successfully defended his belt against Israel Adesanya in Perth and Sean Strickland in Sydney. He originally captured the middleweight title in January 2024 after defeating Strickland in Toronto, Canada.

Speaking in December, Du Plessis explained why fighting Allen did not make sense at the time. He said that winning two fights in a row did not give Allen the right to call out former champions. Du Plessis added that although he would enjoy facing Allen and described him as an idiot, a true champion should only fight the top contenders.

Currently, Allen is ranked fifth in the MMA Fighting Global rankings at 185 pounds, while Du Plessis sits at second. Allen responded to Du Plessis's comments from Vancouver, saying he would not engage while on a winning streak. He added that a fight could happen if it fit both schedules, though he was unsure when Du Plessis planned to return. For now, Allen is focused on his family and taking time to recover mentally.

An official announcement from the UFC regarding the Du Plessis vs Allen matchup is expected in the coming weeks. Fans will be watching closely, as this fight could define the next chapter in both fighters’ careers.

Dricus speaks out after defeat

Briefly News previously reported that South African UFC Middleweight fighter Dricus du Plessis reacted to his bruising defeat at the hands of the UAE’s Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 in Chicago.

“Stillknocks,” who came into this fight as the underdog, put on a brave face despite the one-sided fight and vowed to bounce back.

Source: Briefly News