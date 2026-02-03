South African social critic Pieter Kriel has criticised the Western Cape government's plans to build a wall across the N2

Kriel schooled the government on "criminology 101", saying that the wall would merely redirect crime into suburbs and nearby informal settlements

Mzansi took to the comments section criticising Kriel's viewpoint, with many citing his young age as to why he's wrong, but some commenters agreed with him

Social critic Pieter Kriel has taken aim at the Western Cape government's proposal to erect a wall across the N2, arguing that the reasoning posited was a weak excuse to hide poverty.

Kriel lays bare what he terms "criminology 101," contending that such a barrier may merely displace crime rather than mitigate it.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, defended this plan.

Kriel, who previously opined on Donald Trump's boycott of the G20 Summit in Mzansi, took to his Facebook account to post a video lambasting the Western Cape government.

In the video, Kriel partly said:

"By design, walls criminalise poverty just like the apartheid government did with spatial planning."

Mzansi takes to the comments to challenge Pieter Kriel

Commenters were far from unanimous in their responses to Kriel's post.

Many Facebook users expressed scepticism about his age and perceived inexperience, questioning the validity of his critique.

But a fringe of users agreed with the 21-year-old activist.

One Facebook user, Dylan DeWet, commented:

"Another ignorant child that has accomplished nothing in life, built nothing, but wants to sit at the adult table and give his opinion."

Adian Jansen added:

"You, my friend, have alot to learn about life. Let me leave it there."

Another user on the platform, Dale Perrins, dared Kriel:

"Go for a walk on the N2 at night and see what happens. What if your loved ones were travelling on that road and something terrible happened? The wall is for the safety of the people using the road not to hide anything."

Kobie van Breda addressed the youngster, saying:

"Pieter, have you had brick thrown at your car's front window on the N2 and police were just opposite the road? Don’t talk before you have experienced it. Words are cheap when you have zero knowledge of the situation."

Another voice on the platform, Adrian Venter, questioned:

"He has no idea what he is talking about, hasn't he?"

A self-identified usual proponent of Kriel's opinions, Ayanda Adam, took to the comments section, stating:

"I love your content, Kriel, but I must disagree with everyone opposing this initiative. I am from Cape Town and I know how dangerous it is on the N2 during peak hours. These boys come from the nearby squatters to rob motorists. My wife was almost robbed in the same place."

Some commenters were on Kriel's side. Ricardo Tsimakwane on Facebook wrote:

"It is called segregation."

Another commenter, Vuyo VB Boltina, asked:

"If the problem is throwing stones, how is a concrete wall going to stop that?"

Another one, Maxine Theresa Hankey, agreed:

"100%. They are being caged into an open air prison for future plans."

Pieter Kriel comments on Mzansi's "fake unity"

In a previous report by Briefly News, Kriel challenged the idea of unity during South African rugby matches, saying that unity was not "beer and boerewors."

At the time, Mzansi largely agreed with the activist's views, praising his honesty, but also warning of potential backlash.

