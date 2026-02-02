Seasoned South African actress, Jo-Anne Reyneke, joined Mzansi television stars in protest to highlight the measly wages plaguing the industry

Reyneke took to the stage, addressing her peers in a heartfelt speech in which she mentioned that the inability of actors to "live on" acting alone was heartbreaking

Mzansi took to the comments section to sympathise with the actors, as many echoed Reyneke's standpoint

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Jo-Anne Reyneke spoke out against the film industry. Images: joannereyneke

Source: Instagram

In a heartfelt and powerful address, seasoned South African actress Jo-Anne Reyneke has united fellow Mzansi stars in a protest aimed at shedding light on poverty wages that are making it increasingly difficult for actors to thrive in their profession.

Her impassioned speech resonated with many as she laid bare the struggles faced by performers trying to make a living in an industry riddled with financial insecurity.

Reyneke, who previously shocked fans when she said she did not believe in marriage, once again had fans wowed by her emotional speech.

In the speech, the beloved actress said, partly:

"I am not political at all. I don't know the big terms. I just know that too many artists are struggling."

She added a plea:

"Let the right heart be touched. Let the right ear be opend. I pray for this to be over."

Reyneke's speech was amplified in a video that Daily Sun posted on YouTube. Watch it below:

Mzansi rallied behind the local talent

In addition to the video, the must-see protest was reposted on Instagram by a News 24 Arts account.

This post garnered a plethora of support from fans, who sympathised with Mzansi's on-camera talent.

One fan, @tashbritney, said:

"I feel it. That's sad."

@the_fresh_prince, advised:

"Guys, it's time to change this economy from depenent to independent at an early stage in our careers👏."

@bratots added a relatable quote:

"No country can progress if its politics is more profitable than its industries."

@_burah wrote:

"Guys, these people don't have a guaranteed wage like most 9-5. I understand their hustle. No pension, no medical coverage, no benefits. They must stretch what they get. I can imagine myself in their shoes. It's not easy."

Another user, @gillian_seetso, remembered:

"This is not the first time she has spoken up. Last year she did a podcast sharing the same thing."

@topboyverge added an advice, stating:

"I think acting is cool, but knowing the country we live in, y'all should consider pairing it with other incomes."

@matloualice1 criticised the industry, saying:

"This industry is very weirdly run🤔."

Another user, @giah_zee, added a critical comment, asking:

"Is acting considered a job?"

@interiordafrica questioned some of the less sympathetic comments, asking:

"What's happening in these comments?"

Jo-Anne Reyneke was supported by fans online after her impassioned speech. Image: joannereyneke

Source: Instagram

Jo-Anne Reyneke tells on actor wages in Mzansi

In a previous report by Briefly News, Reyneke joined Penuel the Black Pen on his podcast for a candid discussion on the film industry's pay disparities.

The interview highlighted the stark differences in actor compensation between streaming giants like Netflix and local broadcasters like the SABC.

At the time, Reyneke's comments sparked widespread conversation about fair pay in Mzansi entertainment.

Source: Briefly News