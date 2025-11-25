Jo-Anne Reyneke revealed in a recent interview that she does not believe in marriage

The actress and TV personality opened up about why the institution of marriage was not for her and how seeing other women miserable in their marriages solidified this fact

Many women in the comment section, including those who are married, supported her statements

South African actress Jo-Anne Reyneke opened up about why marriage is not for her.

Best known for her role on Muvhango as Pearl, the 37-year-old actress spoke in an interview with Penuel Mlotshwa on The Konvo Show, where she revealed that she "does not believe in marriage."

"I don't believe in marriage, and I don't ever want to get married."

Reyneke, who also stars in Bad Influencer alongside Cindy Mahlangu, opened up about how witnessing other women miserable in their marriages led her to detest the institution of marriage altogether.

"All the married women were lesser than their men; they were almost shadows. Even the concept of being a bride, where you're expected to do certain things for your husband's family, but he does nothing for yours.

"You're his slave. You are bought, you have to change your last name while your surname dies out. In my head, those notions have always been there."

The mother of two went on to mention that although she does not believe in marriage, there are people who she believes were "made for marriage." She supports their decisions, although it's not for her.

In 2018, Reyneke ended her 10-year relationship with fellow actor Zeke Elakhe Lungelo Mngqolo, known as Thami Mngqolo and Senzo from Generations. Though the couple were never married, Reyneke alluded to having had big plans for their future, which she eventually had to let go of due to feeling unhappy.

Her message resonated with many supporters, who took to the comment section to share their strong opinions about marriage.

Watch Jo-Anne Reyneke's interview below.

Fans react to Jo-Anne Reyneke's interview

The comment section erupted with women shutting down the institution of marriage, with the married women being at the forefront. Read some of their comments below.

Golide responded:

"As a married woman, I fully support you, Ntombi!"

N J I V A🇿🇦 said:

"Finally, someone said it. I knew I'd find my people."

Ma-Ngubane❤️ wrote:

"Marriage benefits the man."

bonii096 was happy:

"Slowly but surely, we're moving away from marriage."

Madio commented:

"As a married woman, I fully support her. I even tell my daughters that marriage is not an achievement, and to fully pursue their dreams first."

prett785 posted:

"Marriage now looks like a humiliation ritual."

Vivica asked:

"Why is it that when a woman wants something different to what society wants, automatically it's trauma? We can't all want the same things, guys, it's her preference."

LYDS added:

"As a married woman, I agree with her. Marriages are hell."

