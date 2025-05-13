Actress Jo-Anne Reyneke opened up about ending her 10-year marriage with Thami Mngqolo, saying she ended the relationship to pursue happiness

The 36-year-old said she chose to end the relationship with the father of her children during an interview on 'Radio 702'

Local netizens reacted on social media to agree with Reyneke, saying she made the right decision, while others questioned if she could start over

Following the end of her 10-year marriage to Thami Mngqolo in 2018, actress Jo-Anne Reyneke opened up about ending the relationship with the father of her two children.

The former Scandal and Isidingo star said she chose happiness over her marriage, saying it was the right choice to benefit her children.

Actress Jo-Anne Reyneke ended a 10-year-marraige to Thami Mngqolo. Image: joannereyneke.

Source: Instagram

The Black Tax star said she and Mngqolo ended their relationship to show eight-year-old Uvolwethu and 10-year-old Lungelo the meaning of happiness.

Jo-Anne Reyneke gives an honest view on her relationship

Listen to Reyneke's words in the video below:

According to the interview with Radio 702 host Uveka Rangappa, Reyneke said she chose happiness for her children, while her ex, Mngqolo, previously spoke about his struggles.

Reyneke said:

“We were together for 10 years and planned a beautiful big future, I was happy with his flaws and his good stuff; this was the guy I was going to suffer for. Ten years in, I was just like this, I am going to fail at and I think it is best that I fail, because either my kids will have unhappy parents that are together or happy parents separate. And I chose happy parents because you can’t teach happiness, you show it, and I need to see my kids being happy.”

Watch Reyneke and her kids have some fun in the video below:

Reyneke keeps herself busy on screen

While her family life seems in good condition, Reyneke continues to make her mark in the local film industry after starring in several locally and internationally produced shows.

One of the former shows, Scandal, has recently changed its location and introduced Mzansi to new characters.

Actress Jo-Anne Reyneke is living her best life after ending a decade-long marriage. Image: joannereyneke.

Source: Instagram

Fans said Reyneke made the right choice

Local netizens reacted on social media to say Reyneke made the right choice, while some questioned if she made the right choice to start over after a 10-year relationship.

Lindleyanthony4 feels for Reyneke:

“Eish, so painful man. Such a good woman.”

Nicksta_napo is suspicious:

“She’s lying. Maybe the bro doesn’t have the same bank.”

NormaMansoor said Reyneke is right:

“Please, besties. Listen to this advice. I preach this all the time.”

FootballStage_1 is sad:

“These people really do not love each other.”

JusticeSA10 is curious:

“I wonder what it feels like to start a new relationship after 10 years of being with just one person.”

Sive Mabuya reflects on her marriage

As reported by Briefly News, Scandal star Sive Mabuya celebrated three years of marriage to McDonald’s executive Aphiwe Bukani.

Mabuya said she is happy in her marriage and reflected on the executive’s 17-year pursuit of the celebrated Mzansi actress.

