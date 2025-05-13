South African actress Zenande Mfenyana was given flowers for her impressive acting skills throughout the years

The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald praised Mfenyana for how she portrayed her role in the new show, Inimba

Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, Shirley Adonisi, shared with Briefly News what the new show is all about

Flowers should be given where they are deserved, and the talented South African actress Zenande Mfenyana has been awarded hers by many fans and followers on social media.

Recently, the entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald applauded the former Generations star for her impressive acting skills throughout her career, but mostly for the role as Thumeka, which she plays in the new Mzansi Magic show, Inimba. This happened after the star slammed the entertainment industry.

Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, Shirley Adonisi, shared with Briefly News what the new show, Inimba, is all about, as Mfenyana is part of the cast.

She said:

"Inimba is a story of multi-faceted themes - looking at the challenges of being traditionally married while pursuing a career, a mother’s love and her attempt to regain the family she lost and the complexities of family dynamics where there has been hurt and betrayal. It’s a story that will surely have viewers coming for more."

See the post below:

Netizens praise Zenande Mfenyana

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section and praised the actress for her impressive acting skills. Here's what they had to say:

@stoffel_zane said:

"True I love her diversity it is beautiful to watch."

@Maseh__ wrote:

"She's my favourite this one, she really does know her job."

@LungeloKM commented:

"She's brilliant."

@Fionah_Maluleka responded:

"That character on Inimba was made for her, but one thing about her she is good at what she is doing; she doesn't even need a big following on social media to stay relevant."

@JuhsKim mentioned:

"I absolutely adore her for that. I tend to get so put off by actors and actresses playing the same role in 10 different storylines."

What viewers can expect from Inimba

Meanwhile, Briefly News also reported that Inimba, which loosely translates to a mother's conscience, is a drama that follows the story of the protagonist, Zoleka Mabandla, played by Lunathi Mampofu, who sacrificed her husband, Hlathi, played by Sisa Hewana, and daughter Qhawe in pursuit of ambition.

Now, 20 years later, she has achieved her dream of being a successful tech mogul, but she must face the consequences of her actions.

The Mzansi Magic PR team also shared with Briefly News journalist Mbali Tebele some insight about Zoleka Mabandla's character, which is played by Lunathi Mampofu.

"Zoleka Mabandla had it all, a new family, a promising career and a dream job offering she found hard to refuse. But when her husband, Hlathi, forced her to choose between her ambition and their family, she made the ultimate sacrifice," they said.

Former The Queen actress Andrea Dondolo struggles to secure roles

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this April that former The Queen actress Andrea Dondolo has been struggling to bag acting roles. Dondolo, who recently secured a role in Mzansi Magic's Inimba, shared that she wasn't bagging roles for over 5 years after appearing on The Queen.

The former Stokvel actress will star alongside talented actors Loyiso Mcdonald, Siyabonga Shibe, Lunathi Mampofu, and Zenande Mfenyana in the latest telenovela.

