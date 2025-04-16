Former The Queen actress Andrea Dondolo recently bagged a new acting role in Mzansi Magic's telenovela Inimba

The star is cast alongside talented actors Loyiso Mcdonald, Siyabonga Shibe, Lunathi Mampofu, and Zenande Mfenyana

The actress reveals why she wasn't bagging roles for over 5 years after appearing on The Queen

The new telenovela premiered on Monday, 14 April 2025, on Mzansi Magic channel 161 at 9 pm

Why 'The Queen' actress Andrea Dondolo hasn't secured a role in 5 years. Images: CityPress and MzansiMagic

Source: Twitter

Former Stokvel actress Andrea Dondolo who starred in Mzansi Magic's cancelled telenovela The Queen has secured a role in Inimba.

Dondolo will portray the character of Magaba Bikitsha alongside her former The Queen co-star Loyiso Mcdonald.

Sowetan confirms that Dondolo has joined actors Siyabonga Shibe, Lunathi Mampofu, Sisa Hewana, and Zenande Mfenyana in Mzansi Magic's upcoming drama series Inimba.

The actress reveals to the publication that she hopes that playing Magaba Bikitsha will further spark conversation about gender-based violence (GBV).

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Her character is a multilayered woman who goes through circumstances on the show that will allow viewers to peel away different layers along her journey.

Viewers of the upcoming show will see Magabe fight for her daughter’s dreams despite her challenges.

Mzansi Magic shared a teaser of Dondolo's latest role on social media this week.

South Africans react to drama series

@mtolo_gqem responded:

"It seems interesting, and I am piecing the pieces together, DM is involved here or did I read it wrong?

@SharonMahlaela wrote:

"Kuningi and its day 2. Zoleka is already going through the most, exactly she’s carrying the show already."

@AlondweSha92459 responded:

"But I think it was good for 19:30 slot because of its dramatic script."

@Luyanda_G20 said:

"Smoke & Mirrors is delivering and I don’t see myself switching channels."

@zizomaqakalana replied:

"Inimba in english it's labour pains/ contractions, but it's also used for "a feeling of motherhood". For example when a horrible thing happens to child, you will see women marching to court, sithi kwaXhosa " inimba iyasika", whether you have a child or not but inimba as a woman"

Why 'The Queen' actress Andrea Dondolo hasn't secured a role in 5 years. Image: MzansiMagic

Source: Twitter

Why the actress hasn't bagged a role in 5 years

The former Stokvel actress reveals that she hadn't had a major role since The Queen as she went back to the Eastern Cape to heed her spiritual calling.

Dondolo believes that part of the reason she wasn't getting roles was because of her spiritual calling as a traditional healer.

The talented actress adds that she would get a call that she scored an acting gig but when she went for fittings or got offered a contract her roles would never come to fruition.

Obed Baloyi joins Muvhango

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that House of Zwide actor Obed Baloyi has joined the cast of Muvhango.

The former DiepCity actor Obed Baloyi has bagged a new role of Mzamani Rivombo, a spaza shop owner in the SABC2 soapie.

The Xitsonga-speaking actor previously topped Twitter trends when he opened up having numerous unsuccessful auditions.

Source: Briefly News