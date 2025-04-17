South African comedian Mpho Popps Modikoane recently had many fans in stitches with his recent post

The award-winning star shared a clip where he hilariously helps his daughter with her Zulu assignment

Many netizens were floored by Mpho Popps' ways as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Mpho Popps helped his daughter with her Zulu assignment. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Father of the Year deserves to be awarded to the South African award-winning Stand-up comedian Mpho Popps Modikoane.

Recently, the star showed off his parental skills when it comes to helping with his daughter Imani's homework. The comedian posted a video of himself helping out his kid with her Zulu assignment.

In the clip, Modikoane is heard hilariously changing his voice whenever he transitions to the Zulu language, making mistakes along the way.

The clip was shared on Mpho Popps' X (Formerly known as Twitter) page and captioned:

"Helping Imani with her Zulu essay for tomorrow, I think we’re getting an A for this one."

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to Mpho Popps' video

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the clip of Mpho Popps hilariously helping his daughter with her school work. Here's what they had to say:

@don_samN wrote:

"Imani is an instigator, she likes watching you struggle there."

@lollymashk22 said:

"Why does the tone change when it’s Zulu?? Masking the mistakes, I see."

@QueenOfPitori commented:

"Lol it’s how the voice changes pitch for me."

@AyandaMbatha4 responded:

"Your Kids are playing with you even during homework time @MphoPopps. It's so nice to witness that they also find you funny, like we do as the public."

@SiphethuManzini replied:

"You did well considering it's not your home language, but an A is a looong stretch...luckily 30% is still a pass in SA."

Mpho Popps lands spot on Mzansi Wethu

Meanwhile, Mpho Popps’ People Need Comedy, co-hosted with Tsitsi Chiumya and Farieda Metsileng, will air on Mzansi Wethu every weekday at 5:30 pm and on Saturdays at 8:30 pm. Taking to X on Monday, 7 April, DStv Zimbabwe announced:

“Lezi ezakho ne genge 👏🏾Starting today, Mzansi Wethu becomes the home of the hottest podcasts in South Ah. Stay tuned for Piano Pulse tonight at 17:30. People Need Comedy with Mpho Popps Podcast & Chill With MacG, Against The Wall With Skeem GP, Open Chats and Spreading Humours.”

Responding to the announcement on Tuesday, 8 April, Mpho Popps expressed excitement, saying:

“Let’s make TV great again 🫡”

In the comments, South Africans celebrated Mpho Popp’s big win. Others asked if Mzansi Wethu will be showing new and exclusive People Need Comedy episodes. Some argued that the move might limit sponsorships for podcasts.

Mpho Popps honours wife Latoya Modikoane

In other news, Briefly News reported that Mpho Popps honoured his wife, Latoya Modikoane, on her birthday.

Latoya celebrated her birthday on Monday, 31 March 2025, and the award-winning comedian marked the occasion by posting pictures of their relationship which spans over 15 years.

