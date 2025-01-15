Mpho Popps Celebrates Daughter Imani Going to Grade 7: “Our Big Girl Is Really a Big Girl Now”
- Mpho Popps' daughter recently made him a proud dad when she was introduced to a new grade
- Imani is officially a grade seven learner, and her parents couldn't hide their excitement at the milestone
- Her dad penned a heartfelt message bragging about his little girl being all grown up
Mpho Popps' daughter is all grown up and starting a new grade, and her dad couldn't be more prouder.
Mpho Popps celebrates his daughter
Mpho Popps's little girl made him proud, and he couldn't wait to show her off,
The award-winning comedian joined many South African parents as they took their kids back to school after the December holidays, and Imani made it to a new grade.
Taking to his social media pages, Mpho shared snaps celebrating Imani starting a new grade while doing a first-day drop-off with his wife, Latoyah.
He could barely hide his excitement at his little girl growing up:
"Our big girl is really a big girl now, a whole grade 7 senior."
Mzansi reacts to Mpho Popps' post
Fans and followers couldn't focus on Imani as many were distracted by her dad's new hairdo:
snshezi said:
"Not you not taking the kid to school with that hair; she's gonna get bullied."
cwayita_n wrote:
"This hair is stressing me out."
evolutiontshepho joked:
"Mpho, why were you playing with electricity? Look at your hair now."
lalilo_sayed posted:
"It’s just the hair. I can’t hear or see anything else."
xxmalona trolled:
"I’d be so embarrassed, tle. Mpho, what are you doing to Imani with that hair?"
nqoerhpearl pleaded:
"Mpho, pls cut your hair completely; it's enough now."
ZandileClock posted:
"Congrats to the big girl, no comment about the hair."
ms_gleo commented:
"Hayi, no, it's time to let go of that hair. You tried, don't embarrass her on day 1."
