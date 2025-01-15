Sannah Mchunu's children made her proud, and she couldn't wait to show them off

This was after they successfully passed their matric year, and the actress was overcome with emotion

Mzansi sent congratulatory messages to Sannah's kids and wished them well in their future

Sannah Mchunu showed her kids off after they successfully passed matric. Image: sanamchunu7

Source: Instagram

Sannah Mchunu joined the matric pass celebrations after her children made her a happy mama.

Sannah Mchunu celebrates kids' pass

Sannah Mchunu could barely hide her excitement after her children passed matric with flying colours.

The Briefly Award-winning actress shared the news along with a video celebrating her "twinnies" and how proud they made her.

Sannah Mchunu was overjoyed at her children passing matric. Image: sanamchunu7

Source: Instagram

"Congratulations to my twinnies! Awuuu, my friends, my last borns, my twins reached where I couldn't. My children passed!"

Sannah is not the only celeb whose kids made her proud. Khanyi Mbau also joined the celebrations after her daughter ended her matric year on a high note and received the reward of a lifetime.

Netizens show love to Sannah Mchunu's children

Fans and followers gathered to congratulate Sannah's twinnies and wished them well:

phmbatha said:

"Congratulations to them!"

mncubezanele celebrated:

"Congratulations to our twins!"

nellyvilane19 praised:

"Congratulations! I am so proud of them and you, mommy."

auntsane wrote:

"Wow! Congratulations to the twins!"

zola_hashatsi praised Sannah:

"Congratulations indeed, my love. You've raised them well, man."

magubane_nobuhle cheered:

"Aww, congrats to the kids, wena Dimamzo."

realgoddess1313 showed love to Sannah:

"Even though you didn't get there yourself, you managed to help them get there, and that's priceless, sis. Congratulations to them."

neshia_makgalemele posted:

"We are proud of them, mama. Well done to you, too."

caroline_stacaro commented:

"Congregations to them!"

thetho_7 cheered:

"Congratulations to mommy's twins."

mkhumalo11 responded:

"We are very happy and proud of them; well done!"

Naledi Aphiwe celebrates matric pass

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Naledi Aphiwe successfully passing matric.

The singer was flooded with warm congratulatory messages as fans and followers praised her resilience and hard work:

inaminkosi_imbongi_yosiba_ said:

"Those devils who deceived you are disappointed now because they thought you would fail. Move forward and succeed."

