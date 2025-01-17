The South African former football legend Jabu Mahlangu shared his excitement and happiness after his daughter passed Matric

The former Kaizer Chiefs star posted on his Instagram page how proud he was of his daughter

He also celebrated her getting a university admission, mentioning that she was the first in the family to go to varsity

Soccer legend Jabu Mahlangu celebrated his daughter. Image: @jabumahlangu11



Some celebrities beamed joyfully after discovering that their kids had passed their Matric and were heading to university this year.

The former Kaizer Chiefs soccer legend Jabu Mahlangu was amongst the parents who were made proud by their children after the matric results were released.

Mahlangu posted several pictures of his daughter Onke Mahlangu, who passed her Matric with a Bachelor's degree and gained university admission to a school of his choice.

Jabu also posted on social media that his daughter has made the family proud as she is the first to attend university.

Jabu Mahlangu's daughter Onke passed her matric. Image: @Jabumahlangu11



Jabu wrote:

"A BIG CONGRATULATIONS to my beautiful daughter Onke Mahlangu for passing 2024 matric nge Bachelors degree pass. You are the first in the family to go to university. I'm so proud of you, my daughter. You have worked so hard for this, we keep pushing. University, here we come. God did it."

Netizens congratulate Jabu Mahlangu's daughter

Shortly after Mahlangu shared on social media that his daughter passed Matric, many netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Here's what they had to say:

moosa_akwande said:

"Congratulations nana, semhle."

thandylee_styles wrote:

"Owww man. Congratulations, baby girl."

tshepo_book responded:

"Time really flies... Congrats to you and Mommy for a wonderful job well done, brother, you are an inspiration."

kholekasentso replied:

"Bayakhula abantu, congratulations."

