Thabiso Mokhethi celebrated his daughter Thabisa-Morena's Matric success, announcing her distinctions and bachelor pass on Instagram

Thabiso, who has faced personal struggles, expressed immense pride and gratitude for her achievements

Fans flooded his post with congratulatory messages, praising Thabisa's accomplishments and wishing her well

Former ‘Generations’ actor Thabiso Mokhethi showed off his daughter's Matric results. Image: @thabisomokhethi and Oupa Bopape

Source: UGC

It is Matric results season, and proud parents are flaunting their children's success on social media. Former Generations actor Thabiso Mokhethi, who played Samuel Khumalo, shared the news of his eldest daughter's success online.

Popular South African actor Thabiso Mokhethi is over the moon following his daughter's passing Matric with flying colours. The star has had a rough couple of years battling depression and drug abuse. The doting dad who made headlines when he accompanied his daughter to her Matric ball shared her results on his page.

Former ‘Generations’ star Thabiso Mokhethi flaunted his daughter's Matric success. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Taking to his Instagram page, Thabiso congratulated Thabisa for passing with distinction plus bachelor achievements. Part of his post read:

"Family, please help me CONGRATULATE my first born Thabisa-Morena on passing her matric with distinction plus bachelor achievements💯❤️🙏🏽❗️ I am so Proud of you, Zion."

Fans react to Thabiso's post

Social media users shared hearty congratulatory messages to Thabisa for making her father and family proud. Many also wished the young star well in her future endeavours.

@tshidi_monkoe said:

"Congratulations baby girl 🙌🙌🙌"

@enhle_mballie commented:

"A hearty congratulations to your Princess ✨🎊🙏🎊✨"

@thulimasumpa wrote:

"Congratulations Nana and to God be the glory 🙌 💃 💃"

@nkanyisobhengu added:

"@thabisomokhethi Congratulations 👏🏽🎉 Smart Girl."

@mmaseabudi8 said:

"It can only be God🙌🙌🙌🙌 congratulations to Thabisa-Morena ❤️🔥"

@zamahlubi_radebe_liciousradz wrote:

"When Jesus says yes, nobody can say no 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 congratulations Thabisa-Morena, you've done your parents so proud 🙏🏻🎊🎊🎉🥳🎉🥳🎉❤️❤️❤️"

Source: Briefly News