Thabiso Mokheti proudly escorted his daughter Thabisa Mokhethi to her Matric Dance, sharing the special moment on Instagram

The actor praised his daughter in a heartfelt post, expressing his joy and gratitude for her achievements

Fans reacted warmly to the photos, praising Thabiso for being a supportive father and admiring his daughter's beauty and maturity

Former Generations star Thabiso Mokheti, who played Samuel Khumalo, shared his proud daddy moment with his fans. The star revealed that his eldest daughter attended her Matric Dance, and he was her escort.

Former ‘Generations’ star Thabiso Mokhethi shared pictures from his daughter's Matric Dance. Image: @thabisomokhethi

Source: Instagram

Thabiso Mokheti escorts daughter to Matric Dance

Aww! Famous actor Thabiso Mokhethi suited up to escort his stunning daughter, Thabisa Mokhethi, to her Matric Dance. The doting dad couldn't hide his joy in the snaps shared on social media.

Taking to his Instagram page, Thabiso shared pictures from the night and showered his daughter with praise. He wrote:

"My first born had her Matric Dance the other night💫❤️👑🤌🏽🙏🏽❗️Daddy was the escort🥰🥰 GOD YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY AMAZING💯❤️🙏🏽‼️ Thank You Father👏🏽❤️🙏🏽‼️ I am very proud of you my wise, beautiful and blessed Daughter❤️👑✝️🙏🏽"

Fans react to Thabiso and his daughter's adorable pictures

Social media users could not get enough of the stylish father-and-daughter duo. Many praised the actor for being a supportive and present father.

@pola.soler said:

"There’s nothing like the feeling of watching your child achieve something great and knowing you played a part in their journey—those proud daddy moments are priceless 💖 all the best."

@thabisamokhethi commented:

"To many more special moments and big accomplishments👏👏"

@mollie_langa wrote:

"She’s gorgeous 🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌 priceless moments 😊😊😊😍😍"

@transformwithzandile said:

"Best Dad ever❤️👌🏾! She is so beautiful and all grown up 😍"

@mmaseabudi8 wrote:

"🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️ baby girl wa papa is so beautiful...I wish her all the best with her coming exams."

Zola Mhlongo snaps adorable picture with son Mmino Motsamai

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that media personality Zola Mhlongo served adorable mommy goals with a stunning picture alongside her son with musician Prince Kaybee, Mmino Motsamai. Fans commended the star for her killer curves and face card.

Zola Mhlongo is the queen we all think she is. The stunner ate and left no crumbs, with a picture of herself and her son Mmino.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News