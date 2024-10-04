Cyan Boujee and her mother wowed social media after a picture of them wearing stylish traditional attire went viral

Social media users praised the mother-and-daughter duo's striking resemblance and beauty

Comments ranged from admiration of their looks to curiosity about Cyan's wealth and her mother’s lifestyle

A picture of controversial media personality DJ Cyan Boujee and her mother rocking traditional attire has gone viral on social media. Fans shared thoughts about the stunning mother-and-daughter duo.

A picture of Cyan Boujee and her mother has gone viral. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee and her mom rock traditional attire

Media personality Cyan Boujee shared a stunning picture with her lookalike mother. The two beautiful women looked stylish in traditional outfits.

The picture went viral after it was reposted on the microblogging platform X by the popular entertainment blog MDN News. The caption read:

"Cyan Boujee and her mother."

Fans react to Cyan Boujee and her mom's picture

Social media users could not get enough of the stunning mom-and-daughter duo. Many noted their striking resemblance.

@MMhlongo93 commented:

"Where does this one get money from? 🤔"

@tklradebe wrote:

"See where she got her beauty from 🥰🥰🥰🥰"

@nkosi_87 said:

"Her mother must see that video 😭😭"

@DlaminiDukani added:

"It's good to see that her mother is still alive ,and that she drives a Mercedes Benz 👌🏽"

@archidelly38 noted:

"They look alike."

@bhekani850008 added:

"Proud mom, I wonder how she was back in her days. An apple doesn't fall far from the tree."

@Papi91897690 said:

"They are both so beautiful hey🥰"

@NNkatekOO commented:

"Cyan Boujee's mother looks beautiful. ❤️🔥🔥"

