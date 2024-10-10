Zola Mhlongo shared a stunning picture with her son, Mmino Motsamai, that wowed fans

Media personality Zola Mhlongo served adorable mommy goals with a stunning picture alongside her son with musician Prince Kaybee, Mmino Motsamai. Fans commended the star for her killer curves and face card.

Zola Mhlongo stuns in new photo with son

Zola Mhlongo is the queen we all think she is. The stunner ate and left no crumbs, with a picture of herself and her son Mmino.

The lovely mother and son duo's picture was reposted on the microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter by the controversial blogger Musa Khawula. He captioned the post:

"Zola Mhlongo with her son Mmino Motsamai she shares with Prince Kaybee."

Fans can't get enough of Zola Mhlongo's beauty

Social media users seemed taken aback by how stunning the media personality looked in the picture. Many commented about her incredible hourglass figure, while others talked about her face card.

@__T_touch said:

"Why vele don't anyone ever mentions the fact that loya other guy fumbled here or niyamsaba."

@bad_option88 commented:

"That body guys that body👌 muhle usisi."

@ChrisEcxel102 wrote:

"Beautiful."

@OhFlipItsVuyo added:

"Prince Kaybee really got tripped this one and she fell hard. But at least they have a beautiful boy."

@NovBaby13 wrote:

"She is absolutely gorgeous this lil mama🔥🔥🔥"

@AgnesSeolwana commented:

"No DNA just Prince Kaybee🤣😂🤞"

@Its_naomi_neh added:

"The kid is his dad's photo copy hey."

