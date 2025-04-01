Rapper J Molley has issued an apology to a few rappers he has previously beefed with, including A-Reece and Emtee

His feud with Emtee turned nasty as they constantly exchanged a few back and forth on social media

Now, he has given his life to God and wants to start on a clean slate by having no animosity for a few rappers

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

J Molley apologised to Emtee and A-Reece for his past harsh words. Image: J Molley, Emtee Records, A-Reece

Source: Instagram

Rapper J Molley has released an apology statement on Instagram recently directed at all the rappers he has ever feuded with, including A-Reece and Emtee.

J Molley turns over a new leaf

Briefly News previously reported about J Molley and Emtee's beef and how it got nasty to the point where threats started flying. Molley dangerously mentioned Emtee's family and even threatened him publicly.

"I would like to publicly apologise to Emtee, A-Reece, Blxckie, Lucas Raps and The Big Hash. I apologise for my past actions. I have been completely renewed and have no animosity towards you guys," J Molley said.

The An'gna Stress rapper also came for A-Reece and his baby mama Rickelle Jones, accusing her of cheating on the Holding Hands rapper. “Brother, when I was beefing with Emtee, and posted a picture with his security like a gangster. By the way, posting with security is not gangster, bro. You are a fed,” he mocked. “We got security, we don’t need therapy.” This set Molley off, and he took it as a direct attack on him.

Now, Molley seems to be backtracking in his sentiments. He also stated that whether they accept his apology is up to them because he has forgiven himself.

"I've forgiven myself, and I'm making amends. My actions were out of line, and I have repented," he said, adding, "It won't happen again. I wish for prosperity, success, peace and joy for you all. Once again, I'm Sorry. I wish everyone the best."

J Molley wants to start his Christian life with a clean slate. Imge: hoodpharmacisr

Source: Instagram

Rapper J Molley turns over to God

In a lengthy message announcing his Gospel album, Molley gave a testimony on the many times he cheated death, managed to not get imprisoned and survived a suicide attempt.

"I have endured a week from hell, engaging in the most destructive of habits, living on the streets in the rain for four days after being stabbed and left to die in a harsh town nine hours away from home. I had a million rands worth of clothing, phones, and my Rolex stolen from me," he said.

"This week has been one of the most devastating of my life. Leading me to turn back to Christ fully. No more secular music. No more drugs and no more being around the wrong people," he said.

Molley has been attending support groups and church as a part of his healing.

J Molley buries beef with Emtee

In a previous report from Briefly News, J Molley ended his beef with Emtee by issuing a final scathing warning to the rapepr.

After his interview on L-Tido's podcast where he never mentioned Molley or their beef, the rapper said he did a good thing, but he should never mention him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News