J Molley has found a new rapper to beef with and it is none other than Pretoria-born rapper A-Reece

This is fresh off his beef with Manando hitmaker Emtee after he said he would bury the feud once and for all

The rapper made some startling allegations about A-Reece's girlfriend and baby mama Rickelle Jones

J Molley mocked rapper A-Reece in a heated rant about his beef with Emtee. Image: @theboydoingthings, @hoodpgarmacist

Things are getting a little intense in Hip-hop ville as J Molley fired shots at A-Reece. This comes after J Molley buried his beef with Emtee.

J Molley addresses beef with A-Reece

According to SA Hip Hop Mag, J Molley posted a video via his Instagram stories addressing a fan who asked if he was scared of A-Reece. A nonchalant Molley laughed and mentioned the time A-Reece meddled in his beef with Emtee.

“Brother, when I was beefing with Emtee, and posted a picture with his security like a gangster. By the way, posting with security is not gangster, bro you are a fed,” he mocked.

He then shared a comment A-Reece put under the post and said: “We got security, we don’t need therapy.” This set Molley off and he took it as a direct attack on him.

J Molley mentions A-Reece's baby mama Rickelle

The Life Or Death rapper accused A-Reece's baby mama and long-term girlfriend Rickelle Jones of cheating on him.

“Your girlfriend, the one you flex so hard, was with Gemini Major while you were still with her. And you’re still with her. That’s embarrassing,” he alleged.

J Molley dissed A-Reece and his girlfriend Rickelle. Image: @the boydoingthings

Molley said it was probably the first A-Reece heard about this rumour. He also stated that he would not be responding to the diss track Reece released saying he would take it to the streets.

J Molley drags Emtee's kids in beef

In a previous report from Briefly News, J Molley dragged Emtee's three children and his mother into their nasty feud.

However, Emtee asked people to warn Molley about sending empty death threats, especially at his family.

"Tell him to stop sending weak death threats, too. This weak gangster wannabe white boy is obsessed yoh. Ain’t my fault you trash and gangnem finessed you out your pocket. Don’t make it my problem. A fight? I will murder him," he boldly said.

