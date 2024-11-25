South African rapper A-Reece and his long-term partner Rickelle Jones announced the arrival of their baby

The doting couple is now parents to an adorable baby girl named Brielle, but they did not show her face

Fans and friends, including Shekinah, Nasty C's girlfriend Sammie Heavens and Blxckie's girl Hermosa, all sent their love

There is a new baby in hip-hop ville! This time, Pretoria-born rapper A-Reece just added father to his long list of achievements.

A-Recee and his partner Rickelle Jones announced the arrival of their baby. Image: @rickelledoingthings, @the boydoingthings

A-Reece and girlfriend Rickelle are now parents

Award-winning South African rapper A-Reece is now a father. His long-term girlfriend Rickelle Jones hinted at the arrival of their bundle of joy on Instagram.

The lovely couple also revealed their daughter's name, which is Brielle. In the post, Rickelle shared a picture of her hand lying on her chest but refrained from showing her face.

Netizens react to Rickelle's baby announcement

Fans and industry colleagues such as singer Shekinah, Nasty C's girlfriend Sammie Heavens and Blxckie's girl Hermosa all sent their love to Rickelle as she entered a path of motherhood.

jasminesamuels_ stated:

"Congrats. she already has thousands of aunts and uncles."

lyricaldeezy stated:

"BabyGirlDoingThings she really a blessing."

qaqambilezangwa congratulated:

"Thedaddoingthings ❤️ we love you big brother."

oratile.modiise gushed:

"Ohhhhh my word 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺CONGRATULATIONS Mama R!"

Rickelle enjoys spending time with Reece

In a YouTbe QnA session, Rickelle shared what it was like to be working with Reece.

"It's been the greatest opportunity because I'm learning about so many things that I never thought I would know. Things that I'm actually enjoying and experiencing. It's just the best feeling knowing I can be by his side when he needs me to."

The couple also makes music together, and this, for Rickelle, is an opportunity for them to be together at all times.

Shane Eagle is now a father to a baby girl

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shane Eagle and his fiancée Nicole Swartz have welcomed their daughter.

The Paris hitmaker announced that he and Nicole named their baby girl Gia and posted a sneak peek of her on his social media. Fans sent their congratulatory messages to the couple.

