A-Reece and his girlfriend Rickelle Jones recently announced their pregnancy with some sweet photoshoots

The couple revealed that they were expecting when they both posted photos showing off Rickelle's baby bump, and fans are losing it

Mzansi showed love to Reece and Rickelle and wished them well on their new journey

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A-Reece and Rickelle Jones showed off their adorable pregnancy shoots. Image: theboydoingthings

Source: Instagram

A-Reece and his long-term girlfriend, Rickelle, dropped some big news when they showed off Rickelle's ready-to-pop belly.

A-Reece and girlfriend announce pregnancy

A-Reece recently announced something bigger than music when he revealed that he and his girlfriend, Rickelle Jones, were expecting.

The couple has been together since The Wrecking Crew days and has grown inseparable, with their love being documented both on their social media pages and in Reece's music.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Taking to his Instagram page, the Better Now hitmaker and his lady posed for some cool snaps in a photoshoot, wearing matching outfits while Rickelle's bump was the centre of attention.

On her page, Rickelle shared photos of herself and her man tenderly caressing her belly at the beach, surrounded by ocean waves and footprint-covered sand:

Mzansi reacts to A-Reece and Rickelle's announcement

Fans and followers showed love to the couple and are excited for their new journey:

Local singer, Shekhinah, was in her feelings:

"I’m crying again."

GLAMstarrr predicted:

"I just know his next album is about to be fire."

PostiveImpact89 joked:

"Baby boy graduating to be baby daddy."

South African rapper, Moozlie, was happy:

"This made me so happy!"

Mzansi rapper, PDotO, showed love to Reece:

"Congratulations, young king. Love and light to you and yours."

_ShaunKeyz wrote:

"One of the artists that grew right in front of our eyes. From being a 'baby boy' to being a father, it’s beautiful to see."

Shane Eagle and fiancée announce pregnancy

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Shane Eagle and his fiancée, Nicole's pregnancy announcement.

Of course, the announcement was no surprise to many fans who have followed the couple's journey and gushed over their sweet romance.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News