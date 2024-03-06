Shane Eagle and his fiancée, Nicole Swartz, have announced their pregnancy

Swartz posted photos of her baby bump and pregnancy scan and sparked a frenzy among their supporters

Mzansi gathered to congratulate the newly-weds, raving about their bundle of joy

Shane Eagle and his fiancée, Nicole "Nikki" Swartz, revealed that they were expecting. Images: nikki_bubblezz

Shane Eagle and his fiancee, Nicole Swartz, are expecting a baby eagle! The couple announced their pregnancy with photos of Nikki's growing baby bump and received warm congratulatory messages from fans and peers.

Shane Eagle and Nikki Swartz announce pregnancy

South African rapper, Shane Eagle and his long-term partner, now fiancée, Nicole "Nikki Bubblez" Swartz are expecting a new addition to their union.

Having closed off 2023 by announcing their engagement, the couple revealed in a series of photos what their 12-year romance has manifested into.

Taking to her Instagram page, Nikki posted pictures of her growing tummy, whereas in others, showed Shane cradling her stomach. Nikki also shared her pregnancy scan showing a fully-formed foetus.

Shane shared one of the snaps to his Instagram story. The Dark Moon Flower rapper sent a thank you to God for the wonderful news.

"It’s scary when things change, it’s scary when things stay the same."

Mzansi shows love to Shane and Nikki

Fans and followers congratulated the Eagles on their pregnancy:

Shane Eagle responded to Nikkie's post:

"My best friend since I was 13."

"So this what real love feels like! I’m over the moon and with you two every step of the way."

South African rapper, Gigi Lamayne said:

"A baby Eagle!! Congrats!"

Mzansi singer, Shekhina congratulated Nikki:

"Oh, my babe, congratulations."

taylorsyrus wrote:

"Little Eagle on the way!"

kurlygurl_k was emotional:

"I'm crying and screaming right now! Congratulations, mom and dad!"

tammytheresabutler congratulated the couple:

"I’m literally bursting with joy and excitement! Congratulations, my friends. You’re about to enter the best era yet!"

hey_s.hawty posted:

"The Eagle nest is growing! I am so happy for you guys!"

