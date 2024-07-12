Kid X shared a snippet of a new song he has been working on in the studio, and it is out of the ordinary

The rapper received a lukewarm reception from hip-hop fans who said the song was a miss

However, his true fans gave the rapper his flowers for still being on top of his game despite taking a break

Rapper Kid X tried to jump on the Amapiano wave but failed dismally. This is because the star incorporated the new Amapiano wave with his usual raw raps, but people were not entirely satisfied.

Kid X tried jumping on the Amapiano wave, but so far, people are not feeling it. Image: @kidxsa

Source: Instagram

Kid X previews new music

One of Mzansi's hip-hop heavyweights, Kid X, is back like he never left. The star shared a snippet of what he has been cooking in the studio and received some constructive criticism.

The star shared an unusual clip of his new song, and peeps had a lot to say. He also shared on social media that he is looking for people to feature on the song.

"New music loading, and we going feature crazy! secure yours today for the low low. (Only while stocks last)."

Mzansi shares mixed reactions to the new song

The music got mixed reactions from hip-hop fans who said the song was a miss. But there is

However, some people still feel that Kid X is a talented rapper and he deserves all the praise.

@UrbanStreetZA

"We missed you bru."

@DaddyFlexy

"Damn, this is fire."

@QueenHegena gushed:

"Can't wait to hear it! Sounds lit!"

@KABELOGALANEE

"Lol, this the man that was bashing Drake, now we have to listen to all this noise nxaaae, trash."

@MaharajSifiso

"My brother, this ain't it. Why are you doing piano? Because with this thing, we ain't getting out of the hood."

@ArgueWithTshipi

"Funny enough was having a convo about you last week on how Aunty/imadlana yokgcina can easily pass off as amapiano. Why you ain't try that sound yet?"

@silere8

"No one is touching the flow and cadence!"

Kid X and wifey announce pregnancy

In a previous report from Briefly News, KiD X and his wife, Duduzile Chili, shared the exciting news that they were expecting their second child.

They shared adorable photos from their pregnancy shoot on their Instagram pages and expressed their gratitude to God. Fans congratulated the couple with heartfelt messages.

