Social media sensation and rapper Boity Thulo has announced that she has new music on the way

The Wuz Dat hitmaker shared that she would finally be dropping her new song in August

Boity's fans expressed excitement over this news and said that they have been waiting impatiently

Rapper Boity Thulo has made an epic announcement that her fans can't keep calm. The South African media personality took to social media to announce that she is finally ready to show her fans what she has been working on in the studio.

Boity said her new song will be dropping in August. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

Boity shares epic video of her new baby

Wuz Dat rapper Boity Thulo is the newest brand ambassador for Omoda, South Africa. The celebrated TV personality shared a new video of her taking her new baby out for a spin.

In the same post, the star announced that she has new music coming out in August.

"Exploring my beautiful new baby, taking her for a thrilling ride! Also….new music (finally!) next month!"

Fans express excitement

Fans of the 018's Finest hitmaker expressed excitement over this news and said that they have been waiting impatiently for her to drop.

Boity had previously told Briefly News that she had been working hard in the studio to release new music and promised her fans a summer hit.

"I'm back in the studio and working on some new music. We're working overtime to make sure that the music comes out great just in time for the summer."

This is what fans had to say:

seela_tsholo gushed:

"You are so Taurus shem those lyrics."

lesego_letlhoma shared:

"Boity, I beg you, please release."

cinnamilk_foodstudio

"EH! Also that verse! Real."

precioustheplanner expressed:

"New music??? My bottom is glued to a seat!"

