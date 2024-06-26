Boity Thulo recently announced that she has partnered with Omoda South Africa

The media personality was stoked to share the exciting news with her followers, who showered her with warm congratulations

Mzansi showed love to Boity on her new gig and wished her a fruitful collaboration with the automotive company

Boity Thulo is excited to be part of the Omoda South Africa family. Images: boity

Our girl, Boity Thulo, is the new ambassador for Omoda South Africa, and she couldn't contain her excitement when she shared the news with her supporters.

Boity Thulo announces Omoda partnership

It looks like Boity Thulo has been making some silent moves, and is now ready to reveal what she has been working on.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Wuz Dat hitmaker revealed that she is now part of the Omoda South Africa family, and says she's excited to join the team:

Omoda vehicles have made a huge mark in recent years with their sleek designs, which also incorporate comfort and performance.

After going car shopping last year, Boity finally got her hands on the Omoda C9, which she says will officially land in South Ah in August 2024:

"Yay! Look who’s joined the Omoda family! So excited to be part of the team behind the most exciting automotive company in SA right now! I’ve been thoroughly enjoying my new baby, the #OmodaC9, which is coming to SA this August! Let’s get to work, fam."

Mzansi shows love to Boity

Netizens congratulated Boity on her partnership, and wished her well on the collaboration:

lyfeisgucci said:

"The only way I'm going to purchase an Omoda is if it comes with Boity with her feet on the dashboard on the passenger side."

__ThapeloM congratulated Boity:

"Congratulations to her! She's doing big things now."

jenniferbala showed love to Boity:

Congratulations! I said the Omoda had a sultry vibe to it, so they definitely got that pairing right!"

PetuniaTsweleng posted:

"Good news! I'm so happy for her. Yay!"

