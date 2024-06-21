Boity Thulo was stunned after finding out that the green ID book was officially being phased out

The media personality said she still uses hers and sees no reason to get the smart ID card

Mzansi felt Boity's pain, saying they have been loyal to their green books for many years

Boity Thulo says she doesn't see a reason to replace her ID book. Images: Instagram/ boity and Getty Images/ Matthew de Lange

Boity Thulo couldn't believe she would soon have to say goodbye to her green ID book after the Department of Home Affairs phases it out.

Boity Thulo holds on to her green ID book

The Department of Home Affairs's plan to phase out the green ID book is still in motion after reports that it would now be deemed invalid.

According to My Broadband, the DHA introduced the plan in 2013, hoping to phase out the old green ID books within five to seven years and replace them with new smart ID cards.

As the plan continues at a snail's pace, it appears Boity Thulo is not too keen to let go of her green book, saying there's no reason to replace it.

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, the Wuz Dat rapper reacted to a photo of a news broadcast announcing the Department of Home Affairs's plan to discontinue the ID books:

"Why? I still use mine and see no reason to get the card!"

Mzansi reacts to green ID book termination

South Africans aren't ready to let go of their green ID books:

KokiePhalane said:

"They must give us a valid reason why we have to change our green books. If not, then what's the point of changing it?"

Lettiemolefe1 asked:

"No petition to keep our green books?"

Simphiweyinkoc_ was curious:

"Eish, can’t they make an exception for us who don’t wanna change?"

Meanwhile, some netizens dragged Boity over her comment:

KelzCoWork dragged Boity:

"This is why Cassper Nyovest left you, for things like these. And you wondered why people never bought you wine."

Dingswayo_N said:

"It's time to move, don't ask why. How many boyfriends have you been moving from and never asked why?

Top_dawg15 wrote:

"You voted ANC so enjoy."

