Tipcee recently promised to release new music to finally give her fans what they've been asking for

The Gqom star has been quiet for some time now and vowed to end her hiatus the best way she knows how

Mzansi erupted in cheer and couldn't wait to have their fave's new jams blasting through their speakers

Tipcee vowed to end her hiatus with new songs. Images: tipcee_.

Source: Instagram

It's about to be a Tipcee party after the famous Gqom star announced new music to officially end her hiatus, and fans can't wait to dance to her new tunes.

Tipcee vows to release new music

Afrotainment star, Tipcee, says she's ready to give the people what they want after countless requests for new music.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Fakaza hitmaker promised fans that she would release new songs and take it back to how it used to be.

This after Briefly News reported on the break-in at the Afrotainment studios, which Tipcee also announced and urged supporters to help find the culprits.

Today, the Gqom star appears to be in high spirits and plans to make the streets dance with her infectious tunes:

"To my fans, I know you miss me, and I promise to do it again like before and give you new music #StillTheBaddest."

Mzansi shows love to Tipcee

After her horrific car crash in 2023, fans are glad to see Tipcee again and can't wait for her new music:

atisang_phelane was excited:

"Can’t wait for the new music!"

jabulile2084 said:

"Where have you been? We miss you. Bring it on!"

peelee20 wrote:

Our Tipcee. I can’t wait for the next drop, mama. You’re missed."

mntomuhlengempela posted:

"It's like you read my mind."

evelynkotsokwane was ecstatic:

"Can't wait! I love and miss your vibe, baby girl. It's not the same without you."

