Amapiano singer Boohle released her third studio album titled Umhlobo on Friday, 14 July

The star shared the message she hoped to relay with her project, stating that it is all about self-awareness and love

After announcing her album release, her supporters showed her love and flooded her comments section

Boohle is back to reclaim her spot after releasing her latest Amapiano project. The star took a break from releasing music, but she recently blessed her fans.

Boohle’s 3rd studio album ‘Umhlobo’ has received positive responses from her fans. Image: @boohle_sa

Boohle releases long-awaited album

Hamba Wena hitmaker Boohle dropped her third album, Umhlobo, last Friday, July 14, 2024. Leading up to the main project, she released two songs: Mhlobo Wami and Nakindaba Zakho.

Boohle also released the music video for Nakindaba Zakho and received massive praise.

What Umhlobo means for Boohle

According to TshisaLIVE, the star stated that she hopes her fans take away from the project. She spoke about self-awareness, appreciation, and love, among other things.

“I poured my heart and soul into every aspect of this album, and I can't wait for my fans to experience the music. Mhlobo Wami and Nakindaba Zakho are just the beginning of what I have in store and I hope they resonate with listeners on a deep level.”

How music lovers feel about Boohle's album Umhlobo

Netizens praised the songstress for delivering a stellar project.

jesusbopape said:

"This is so so explosive my sister this is very unbelievable and yazini we can’t wait all of us!!!!"

muhlemathew complimented:

"WE ARE LIVE BABY, what a beautiful offering man @boohle_sa. I was really waiting for Mina Nawe legall. Getting married to that song On PRRRRR!!!!!! Let me listen to the rest of the album."

itsmakhanj said:

"Congratulations mamas!"

hango_747 gushed:

"Imagine rocking this album in Namibia."

t_turn_757 stated:

"You made my night girl I hope one day we will have a song together I am looking forward to it. They must leave you alone."

Boohle speaks about her rise to fame

In a previous report from Briefly News, Boohle gained fame in the music industry with countless hits that are topping the charts. She spoke about the importance of staying true to herself and staying grounded while being in the limelight.

Boohle also mentioned how her church roots helped her success in the Amapiano genre as well.

