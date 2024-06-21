Spotify recently awarded Amapiano star Lady Du with an award for the Top Female Artist on Amapiano Grooves

The Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker posted about her bagging the award on her social media page

Many of her fans and followers celebrated her win as they flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages

Amapiano star Lady Du bagged an award. Image: @ladydu_sa, Oupa Bopape

Source: UGC

South African artist Lady Du is all about bagging every win that comes her way, and recently, she was awarded an honourable award.

Lady Du named the Top Female Artist by Spotify

Mzansi's female artists are bagging wins this year, and our very own amapiano musician, Lady Du, is at the top of the list.

The star, who recently announced her plans to launch a book to help artists understand the concepts of fame and business, was named the Top Female Artist on Amapiano Grroves by Spotify.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Umsembenzi Wethu hitmaker posted about the win on her Twitter (X) and Instagram page and wrote:

"I present to you top female artist on Amapiano grooves. Congrats to kabza the small and dbngogo too for winning the same category."

On Instagram, she wrote:

"If you ever felt like giving up, please don’t, people are always watching, my tears are of the pain and sacrifices I had to make to really push myself. Yesterday I was sitting on the table with people that made me feel loved I didn’t even know I was getting an award, a big one Futhi. I honoured an invite from Spotify ganti yho.Thank you to the @spotifyafrica @spotify team."

See the post below:

Fans celebrate her win

Many netizens celebrated the star's win and congratulated her:

@Shamahboy1 wrote:

"You so humble Mama I’m happy for you. You deserve it."

@Kamogelo_Mabuse said:

"The best one."

@LuyandaMtolo7 tweeted:

"Wawa."

muhle_matthew wrote:

"You deserve all of it sis. Well done."

refiloe_nketsi commented:

"Congratulations sthandwa."

vanessatloubatla mentioned:

"Congratulations babe."

Tyla’s new album Tyla secures spot on iTunes Top 10 USA charts

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Tyla has made history once again with her new highly-anticipated album, which she dropped on Friday, 22 March 2024.

Our very own young Grammy award-winning singer, Tyla, has made headlines once again after her Water remix music video with American star Travis Scott, which reached one million views on YouTube in just 24 hours of it being dropped.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News