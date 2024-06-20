South African singer and songwriter Tyla's new song Jump reached a milestone on Spotify

The 22-year-old singer's song surpassed 100 million streams on the music platform

Many fans and followers of the star were impressed with the Grammy Award winner's milestone

Tyla’s new song reached a milestone on Spotify. Image: @tyla

Source: Instagram

The pretty girl from Joburg is making waves globally, and fans are convinced she's here to stay!

Tyla's song Jump surpasses 100 million streams on Spotify

Mzansi's favourite niece, Tyla, has the most extensive run of her career, and things keep flourishing for her. Coming from a successful album release, international acclaim, and being a household name, the singer is dead set on representing South Africa everywhere she goes.

The 22-year-old star recently celebrated her music video reaching 9 million views a week after its release. Now, she has a lot to celebrate as her new song, Jump, has surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify.

According to Fakazanews, the song’s success on Spotify is a significant achievement for Tyla, marking a major milestone in her burgeoning career. This accomplishment not only underscores her talent and hard work but also highlights her potential to become one of the leading artists in contemporary music.

@chartdata also posted about the star's accomplishment on Twitter (X) and wrote:

"Tyla, Gunna and Skillibeng's "Jump" has now surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify."

See the post below:

Fans were impressed with Tyla's accomplishment

Many fans and followers were impressed and happy for Tyla as she reached another career milestone. See some of the comments below:

@DRAKEB0MPDAY wrote:

"Tyla is the most obvious industry plant."

@BatierCardiB said:

"They never had a pretty girl from juburg see me now and that’s what they prefer."

@evelenxthree33 commented:

"Tyla is a superstar."

@Pretty_Nuel mentioned:

"A hit and more."

@_ElectricVibex responded:

"Davido can’t relate. Never will."

@Kamiye29201 commented:

"One thing I love about Tyla is that she saw an opportunity and she took it, she made sure yall won't remember her as a "tiktok one hit wonder", my girl has made her mark in mainstream music and she is now here to stay."

Tyla bags multiple BET nominations

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tyla bagging four nominations in the BET Awards.

The announcement sparked mixed reactions from netizens who thought the nods were well deserved, and those who continue to label Tyla as an industry plant.

