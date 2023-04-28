South African gqom artist Thobeka "Tipcee" Ndaba survived a car accident in Pinetown

According to reports, Tipcee sustained minor injuries on her knees, mouth, and head

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for drivers to obey traffic rules and regulations

Tipcee escaped a car accident with minor injuries. Images: @tipcee_.

Source: Instagram

Thobeka "Tipcee" Ndaba has expressed her appreciation for being given a second chance at life after a terrifying car accident. According to reports, Tipcee was a passenger in a car that was hit by another vehicle that ignored a red light in Pinetown.

Gqom singer, Tipcee escaped the terrifying accident with minor injuries

According to TimesLive, Tipcee said of the incident, "The man apologised and said he'll pay for the damages." However, she sustained minor injuries on her knees, mouth, and head. "The kneecap moved on the right knee, and on the left, I got scratched," she said.

Tipcee thanks her fans and family for their support and messages

The gqom artist went on to thank her fans and family for their support and prayers. "Thank you, I survived a car accident. God is so great. Thanks for the love and calls checking up on me," she wrote. "Slowly but surely, I'm healing."

Tipcee was taken to the hospital and discharged on Wednesday after receiving treatment for her injuries.

We wish Tipcee a speedy recovery and hope that she can return to doing what she loves soon. Her resilience in the face of adversity is inspiring, and we are grateful that she has been given a second chance at life.

