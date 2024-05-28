Sol Phenduka revealed that he may not be able to vote because of an ongoing glitch at the Department of Home Affairs affecting his ID

The Podcast and Chill host said citizens may miss out on the upcoming elections after Home Affairs' collections system crashed

Mzansi was outraged and encouraged those who could vote, to make a wise decision

Sol Phenduka revealed how the Department of Home Affairs is affecting his chance to vote. Images: Facebook/ Solomzi Phenduka and Getty Images/ AnnaStills

Sol Phenduka may miss out on performing his duty as a citizen and voting in the upcoming elections. This is due to a glitch at the Department of Home Affairs preventing citizens from collecting their IDs.

Sol Phenduka vents about Home Affairs mishap

Just a day before the upcoming elections, Sol Phenduka revealed that he and many other South Africans may miss out on voting.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, the Podcast and Chill host vented about an ongoing issue with the Department of Home Affairs' collections system preventing citizens from getting their IDs.

Sol and several netizens revealed that the problem had been going on for over a week, with the radio personality suggesting that unless citizens can afford a temporary ID, they won't be able to vote for the party of their choice:

"Their collections system has been down since last week. In a nutshell, people can't collect IDs. Those who can afford a temporary ID and the photo that goes on it can utilise that option. The rest, tough luck, can't vote."

Mzansi weighs in on Sol Phenduka's concerns

Netizens are outraged by the government and the Department of Home Affairs for their incompetence, with many saying South Africans needed to consider such factors when casting their votes:

KhomotjoM posted:

"They're doing this on purpose because they know that if you don't vote, your vote goes to the ruling party, sies."

KG_ZA2023 said:

"Dear South Africa, you get the government that you voted for. Do better tomorrow."

Ofunwaho_M vented:

"It seems like I'm not going to vote 'cause I've been waiting for my ID collection for some time now."

Blackhoney008 was stunned:

"Hectic - how can this be during such a crucial time?"

kamva_Tee asked:

"What actually works in this country?"

MagaselaMzobe

"More reasons to vote and remove a government which can’t run its most crucial department used by all its citizens."

