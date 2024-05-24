Complete list of all political parties in South Africa in 2024

With South Africa's upcoming elections on May 29, 2024, all eyes are on the political parties. Millions hope that the 2024 elections will change the country's current issues, so knowing your options is essential for those looking for a change in leadership. What are the options for South Africans looking to put their faith in a new political party? This article provides South Africans with a list of all political parties in South Africa as of 2024.

The country has had a lengthy history of racial divide and discrimination that came to a head when the pro-Afrikaner National Party (NP) rose to power in 1948, marking the implementation of the oppressive Apartheid regime. Thankfully, South Africa became a democratic country in 1994 when it held its first democratic elections on April 27, 1994.

The African National Congress (ANC) was elected into power and abolished Apartheid, showcasing how essential various democratic political parties are for a racially equal state. You must register with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to be a recognised political party. Only IEC-registered political parties may appear on the ballot in the elections. How many parties are there?

List of political parties in South Africa and their leaders

As of May 22, 2024, there are 15 political parties that South Africans can support. These are the political parties in South Africa and their leaders, as well as other details regarding the political party's inner workings.

Political party Leader African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) Kenneth Meshoe Al-Jama-ah (ALJAMA AH) Ganief Hendricks African Independent Congress (AIC) Mandla Galo African National Congress (ANC) Cyril Ramaphosa African Transformation Movement (ATM) Vuyolwethu Zungula Congress of the People (COPE) Patrick Lekota Democratic Alliance (DA) John Steenhuisen Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema Freedom Front Plus (FF+) Pieter Groenewald Good Party (GOOD) Patricia de Lille Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) Velenkosini Hlabisa National Freedom Party (NFP) Ivan Barnes Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) Mzwanele Nyhontso United Democratic Movement (UDM) Bantu Holomisa uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party) Jacob Zuma (subject to change)

15. African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP)

Date of establishment: December 9, 1993

December 9, 1993 Facebook, Instagram and X (Twitter)

and Website

Contact: 021 403 3977/021 403 3536

The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) was established on December 9, 1993. Its manifesto primarily focuses on improving government-owned agencies and includes standard Christian norms and religious freedom. The party also seeks to re-establish ties with Israel yet supports peace in the Middle East.

14. Al-Jama-ah (ALJAMA AH)

Date of establishment: 2007

2007 Facebook, Instagram, and X (Twitter)

and Website

Contact: 021 403 3029

Established in 2007, Al-Jama-ah is an Islamic party founded by Ganief Hendricks, still the political party's leader today. Al-Jama-ah's goals include striving for social justice for all, securing property for each family, and supporting the freedom of expression, association, and movement of every individual.

13. African Independent Congress (AIC)

Date of establishment: December 12, 2005

December 12, 2005 Facebook, Instagram, and X (Twitter)

and Contact: 021 403 3038

The African Independent Congress (AIC) is a regional minority party founded by the people of Matatiele and surrounding rural communities. Established on December 12, 2005, some of the party's goals include addressing unemployment and job creation, land reform, and corruption and maladministration.

12. African National Congress (ANC)

Date of establishment: January 8, 1912

January 8, 1912 Facebook, Instagram, and X (Twitter)

and Website

Contact: 021 403 2288

South Africa's current ruling party is the African National Congress (ANC). Established on January 8, 1912, the ANC was integral to abolishing Apartheid and has been in power since 1994. The ANC states that it mainly focuses on improving the lives of South Africans and maintaining its democratic state.

11. African Transformation Movement (ATM)

Date of establishment: 2018

2018 Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X (Twitter)

and Website

Contact: 021 403 2918

Established in 2018, the African Transformation Movement (ATM) is a faith-based national political party. The company focuses on empowering and educating employees on a law-abiding culture. It also aims to provide South Africa's police force with adequate skills and training to drastically reduce the country's crime rate.

10. Congress of the People (COPE)

Date of establishment: December 16, 2008

December 16, 2008 Facebook, Instagram and X (Twitter)

and Website

Contact: 021 403 2898

Congress of the People (COPE) was established on December 16, 2008, hoping to empower South Africa's citizens. Founded by former ANC members Mosiuoa Lekota, Mbhazima Shilowa, and Mluleki George to contest the 2009 general election, COPE promotes itself as a progressive and diverse political party. COPE aims to tackle the country's most significant issues, including high crime rates, unemployment, and poverty.

9. Democratic Alliance (DA)

Date of establishment: June 24, 2000

June 24, 2000 Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), and TikTok

and Website

Contact: 021 403 2910

The Democratic Alliance, established on June 24, 2000, was created to provide South Africans an alternative to the ruling party. The DA aims to create a fair society for all South Africans, with freedom, opportunity, embracing diversity, and an effective government. It is currently the country's strongest opposition party.

8. Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)

Date of establishment: July 26, 2013

July 26, 2013 Facebook, Instagram, and X (Twitter)

and Website

Contact: 021 403 3726/021 403 3524

After former ANC Youth League leader Julius Malema was expelled from the ANC, he ventured on his own and founded the Economic Freedom Fighters on July 26, 2013. Considered a far-left party, the EFF focuses on eradicating load-shedding, increasing job opportunities, and reinstating land to former black owners.

7. Freedom Front Plus (FF+)

Date of establishment: March 1, 1994

March 1, 1994 Facebook, Instagram, and X (Twitter)

and Website

Contact: 021 403 8653

The Freedom Front Plus, founded by General Constand Laubscher Viljoen on March 1, 1994, is a right-wing political party. The party's manifesto includes a free-market system facilitating restoration and rebuilding, framing independent communities as building blocks, restoring local government, and irradicating legislation that discriminates based on skin colour.

6. Good Party (GOOD)

Date of establishment: December 2018

December 2018 Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X (Twitter)

and Website

Contact: 021 403 3117

Former DA member Patricia de Lille founded the Good Party (GOOD) in December 2018. Patricia stepped down as the mayor of Cape Town and resigned from the DA in 2018 before she began her party, emphasising more transparency in politics, creating solidarity with South Africans, sustainability within the environment, and equality for all.

5. Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP)

Date of establishment: March 21, 1975

March 21, 1975 Facebook

Contact: 021 403 2915

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) was founded on March 21, 1975, by Mangosuthu Buthelezi, a former member of the ANC Youth League. Originally called the Inkatha National Cultural Liberation Movement (INCLM), the party changed their name to the Inkatha Freedom Party in 1994. It aims to end load-shedding, give land back to black families, provide job opportunities, and roll out free education.

4. National Freedom Party (NFP)

Date of establishment: January 25, 2011

January 25, 2011 Facebook, Instagram, and X (Twitter)

and Contact: 021 403 3055

Founded on January 25, 2011, by Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi, former chairperson of the Inkatha Freedom Party, and other former IFP members, the National Freedom Party (NFP) has created a loyal following. Their manifesto supports accelerated land reform, enhanced law enforcement, expansion of healthcare services, and training of health professionals.

3. Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC)

Date of establishment: April 6, 1959

April 6, 1959 Facebook, Instagram and X (Twitter)

and Website

Contact: 021 403 3346/021 403 3235

The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) was founded on April 6, 1959, and aims to create a more equal, safe South Africa for all. The party's manifesto includes ensuring lad is reinstated to black families, free education, and rural land development.

2. United Democratic Movement (UDM)

Date of establishment: September 27, 1997

September 27, 1997 Facebook and X (Twitter)

and Website

Contact: 021 403 8759

On September 27, 1997, the United Democratic Movement (UDM) was launched at the World Trade Centre in Kempton Park, Gauteng, with the aim of playing an integral part in the country's new democracy. The political party advocates for a dispensation where civilians can become wealth creators in their own right.

1. uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party)

Date of establishment: December 2023

December 2023 X (Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok

and Website

Contact: (email) info@mkparty.co.za

uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK Party) is one of the new political parties in South Africa that has taken over by storm. Founded in December 2023 by Jabulani Khumalo under the instruction of Jacob Zuma, the party aims to provide ANC supporters who are unhappy with the party and wish to vote for a party with similar goals. At the time of writing, the Constitutional Court ruled that Jacob could not be included in the elections, leaving the MK Party's future unknown.

Which party is currently in power in South Africa?

When writing on May 22, 2024, the ruling party was the African National Congress (ANC). The ANC has been in power since the first democratic elections were held in the country in 1994. Still, their power has waned in recent years following various controversies, including state capture, also referred to as 'Guptagate'.

Which political party in South Africa fought against Apartheid?

The African National Congress was formed in 1912 and worked on creating equality for all South Africans. When The National Party government came into power in 1948, the ANC fought harder than ever for this cause against the oppressive Apartheid regime and won that battle in 1994 when Nelson Mandela was elected as president.

Who is the main opposition party in South Africa?

All political parties in South Africa play an integral role in the political landscape, with various smaller parties playing an essential role in opposition parties having more political power through coalitions. The Democratic Alliance (DA) is considered the biggest opposition party against the ANC.

Which party is far left in South Africa?

Far-left views describe ideologies including communism, Trotskyism, and anarcho-communism. In 2019, Wits University wrote an article discussing that, at the time, the Zuma wing of the ANC and the EFF 'pushed black electoral politics towards left-wing populism.'

The complete list of all political parties in South Africa in 2024 shows various political parties for South Africans to support based on which party's manifesto aligns with their views. Each party plays an integral part in changing the country's political scope, and voting for a party capable of change helps shape South Africa's future.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

