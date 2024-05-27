Gigi Lamayne created a freestyle titled Please Fix which is aimed at addressing the importance of voting at the general elections

The rapper shone the light on youth unemployment and other societal issues in her song shared on Instagram

The star's message was dedicated to the youth to make wise decisions when voting on 29 May 2024

Gigi Lamayne used her platform and voice to raise awareness and urge the youth to vote in the upcoming general elections. The rapper said her heart aches for the youth facing adversities and encouraged them to vote wisely.

Gigi Lamayne's song ‘Please Fix’ is dedicated to the youth ahead of the general elections. Image: @gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

Rapper Gigi releases elections song

Gigi Lamayne recorded a freestyle titled Please Fix, which addresses youth's unemployment struggles. The highlight of her message is the difficulties young people face with job hunting and landing jobs.

She then addressed the President of Mzansi, Cyril Ramaphosa, and stated that some young people do not have connections. Gigi encouraged people to head to the voting polls at the general elections on 29 May 2024.

Gigi pens message to her supporters

On her Instagram page, Gigi Lamayne said:

"To the youth of SA- My heart goes out to you. Your resilience and hope for a better future will keep our future promising. When the youth comes together, significant changes happen. History has proven this. Your struggles are valid. As we enter the voting season, I plead with you to try to vote for what will put you in a better position. #PleaseFix is for the incoming government. Hear us out. The youth need you."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Gigi's song

Reacting to the song, fans hailed Gigi for amplifying her voice for change and encouraged her to continue her great work.

debra4mizay:

"My baby. Let ‘em know."

da_real_ghosti:

"Listen!!! You just opened a whole Political part with those lyrics, shawty. What!!!!!!!!"

indoniyamanzy:

"I respect Gigi."

thesavagestylist:

"I love it."

