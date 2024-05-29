South African citizens turned out in their millions to vote in the country's seventh democratic elections

Some didn't vote and had reasons for not casting their ballot on 29 May, while celebrities shared snaps of their voting experience

Briefly News compiled the people's thoughts and feelings throughout the process of election day

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related News and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Famous and non-famous South Africans weigh in on election day. Images: Nathan Booysen, @katlegodankeofficial/Instagram and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: UGC

GAUTENG – South Africans turned up in their millions to cast votes in the seventh democratic elections on 29 May. Some also avoided the long lines and abstained from the polls. Briefly, News spoke to citizens, who also shared predictions about who would emerge as a victor.

South Africans share experiences and predictions

Ramoloi Mofokeng, an advanced business application programming developer with a major bank, told Briefly News that he had braved the long lines to vote in the elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I voted because I believe in the elections. I believe that everyone's vote counts and that everyone's voice should be heard. If you are a citizen of this country, you must exercise your right to vote. It's always a good idea to be active. It's always interesting to see how people feel about the ruling party and the opposition and how the results turn out," he said.

"This year seems pretty interesting. I think more and more people who would have voted for the ruling party have been disillusioned with how they run the country and the party."

Mofokeng said it would be difficult to predict who would win as this year's elections are exciting.

Veteran sports journalist shares prediction

Veteran sports journalist and editor Mathews Mpete told Briefly News that it would be difficult to make a clear prediction of who would win.

"It's a difficult one. I think the ANC will still win, but there will be a reshuffle. The ANC would win even though they may not win by a majority because a lot of South Africans are angry," he said.

"It was important for us to vote as South Africans, considering that the previous regime had achieved its goals. They also lived up to their manifesto. I voted because South Africa needs an improvement in service delivery in caring for little children," he said.

He noted that a strong youth presence marks the seventh administration and is no longer about the previous generation.

Real estate agent did not vote

Nathan Booysen, a real estate agent based in Vanderbijlpark, told Briefly News that he did not vote.

"I do not vote. I've never voted. I've always believed it is useless because of the country we live in with the ANC, which is useless and thinks only of itself. They don't care about the country and would only attend to issues to sell an idea to the rest of the country because they want the support," he said.

"I'm also not gonna vote for EFF or DA or any other political party. I understand why the country needs a political party to govern it, but honestly, I don't care about any of them. They make the same promises and deliver lies.

Celebrities and South Africans share voting pictures

Netizens and celebrities also shared their experiences during the day.

Eastern Cape community prevents residents from voting in general elections

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a community in the Eastern Cape went on a protest that disrupted the elections.

The community said the government promised them land over 20 years ago, but they have not received any land. They blocked the main road with burning branches and rocks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News