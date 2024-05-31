The president of the Economic Liberator Forum claimed that an official from the Independent Electoral Commission threatened one of their members

The member wanted to contest an irregularity at one of the voting stations in the North West when the official threatened him

The party leader slammed the incident, and the IEC told Briefly News that it would investigate

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

An IEC official allegedly threatened a political party's agent in the North West. Michele Spatari / AFP via Getty Images and Briefly News

Source: UGC

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Liberators' Forum slammed the actions of an Independent Electoral Commission official who allegedly threatened one of their members.

Voter rigging allegations against ANC and IEC

ELF's president, Hulisani Mani, told Briefly News that the party is concerned about the incident that took place in Koffiekraal. A party member claimed that the IEC officials stationed at Madikwe's Mokgatlha Primary School voting station refused to tell them how many ballots were brought into the area. He also said the IEC did not introduce its members to them. The member said only the African National Congress was involved in helping people cast their special votes.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The ELF then raised an objection. The IEC allegedly sent a letter to his house to force him to sign it.

"We are seriously concerned about the legitimacy of the voting process in that area. We are in the process of raising it with the IEC as this matter must be attended to as soon as possible, " he told Briefly News.

IEC says it will investigate the incident

The IEC's spokesperson, Kate Bapela, told Briefly News that she has worked in seven elections, and the act of an IEC official following someone to their home and intimidating a party agent is unheard of. She said the IEC would investigate the incident.

"The party agent signs the result slip and tells us everything went well. But there is also a legal objection process. You can lodge an objection with the IEC."

Discrepancies in results counting in Eastern Cape

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the IEC in the Eastern Cape noted discrepancies in the vote counting.

It's alleged that the votes meant for national results were submitted with regional results and vice versa, sparking fury online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News