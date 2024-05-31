The reality that the country will have a coalition government is dawning on the African National Congress

President Cyril Ramaphosa's future hangs in the balance as senior members of the ruling party are discussing alliance partners

The ANC's deputy president is said to favour a coalition between the MKP and EFF to bolster its numbers

JOHANNESBURG — With the possibility of a coalition government on the horizon, the future of the African National Congress's leader, Cyril Ramaphosa, hangs in the balance.

Ramaphosa's future in question

According to the Financial Times, ANC senior member Mavuso Msimang said questions arose about Ramaphosa's continued leadership of the country and the party. He said there are talks that members would ask him to leave if the ANC remains close to 40% of the national votes.

Msimang added that if Ramaphosa stays on as the head of the party for a second term, a coalition between the ANC and the MK Party could form. The MK Party's election performance surprised many as it looks set to take the KwaZulu-Natal region.

What business wants

Msimang added that businesses could be more open to an ANC-DA coalition. The ANC would struggle to have a coalition that works without the DA or the MK Party, as these are number two and three, respectively. The African National Congress's deputy president Paul Mashatile could be open to a coalition with either the DA or the EFF. However, Gwede Mantashe strongly opposed the possibility that Ramaphosa could be removed.

