The Independent Electoral Commission in the Eastern Cape picked up a few discrepancies in the vote counting

Some results taken from Gqeberha were mistakenly recorded on the regional slip, and those meant for regional votes were recorded on national slips

South Africans questioned the IEC's credibility and slammed how it performed during the 2024 General Election

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Some votes were swapped in the Eastern Cape. Images: Michele Spatari /AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GQEBERHA, EASTERN CAPE – The Independent Electoral Commission revealed that mistakes were made in tallying votes in the Eastern Cape.

Vote-counting error in the Eastern Cape

According to @Newzroom405, 3.65% of the votes were captured at the St George's Cricket Stadium. The regional manager of the IEC reported that they realised yesterday, on 30 May, that votes meant to be recorded for the regional districts were recorded for the national vote tally and vice versa. No explanation has been given to account for the discrepancy. View the full video here:

South Africans angry at IEC

Some netizens say that the IEC has been captured and slammed its credibility, accusing it of rigging votes.

B said:

"As expected! No credibility to the IEC's system. Everything was just a disaster. They have failed us on such important elections."

Undercover10 said:

"When MK people said there is bote-rigging, they were threatened and accused of interfering with election processes. All other parties kept quiet. Now it's the other parties are making a noise about the IEC."

Jackals jackknife said:

"The image of the IEC has been dented. You wanna cause civil war intentionally. No political party is gonna accept your mistakes."

Fortune_K said:

"The IEC is starting to cook the numbers."

Tlhalefo Makhafola said:

"We call upon independent audit firms to help with counting votes because whatever is happening in SA, yoh!"

MK Party unmoved by Zuma's ANC membership

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the MK Party was not perturbed by the dual membership of Jacob Zuma.

Zuma is still a member of the African National Congress while being the MKP's president.

