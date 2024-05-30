The African Union expressed how worried it was that the 2024 general election experienced delays

Communities and voting districts around the country experienced various delays on 29 May, resulting in people voting late into the night

The AU's representative, former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta, said the equipment that malfunctioned during the elections could have been avoided and is calling on the IEC to look into it

The AU's Uhuru Kenyatta was concerned about the IEC's glitch. Images: Horacio Villalobos-Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images and Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG— Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta called on the Independent Electoral Commission to investigate the malfunctioning of voting equipment during the elections.

AU worried about voting equipment

According to eNCA, Kenyatta was part of a delegation from the United Nations that came to observe South African elections. Kenyatta's words referred to the glitch in the system during the elections that caused massive delays in South Africans casting their votes.

"It's a question of the Commission ensuring that all these items are working and functional at the time because the system is alright, but it is as good as it functioning on the day it is required to function. The IEC should look into it and ensure that going forward, this problem does not repeat itself," he said.

He also said that this had a negative impact on the young voters who were prepared to exercise their democratic rights.

South Africans accuse ANC and IEC

Netizens on Facebook were convinced that the African National Congress and the IEC were trying to sabotage the elections.

Sbu Casemiro Radebe said:

"I think most people know that the ANC and IEC were gonna pull these stunts. Their position in power has never been threatened like this."

Tigere Zindoga said:

"The integrity of the IEC is questionable in this election."

Thandiwe Ngibeni said:

"They're trying to pull a Zimbabwe on us."

Samuel Nale Singo said:

"Technical rigging."

