The South African general elections have commenced on Wednesday, 29 May 2024

A large number of voters have come out to cast their votes amid a politically volatile time in South Africa

Briefly News gathered pictures from different voting stations across the country

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

SOUTH AFRICA - The general elections have finally arrived and for many South Africans they represent a chance to finally act on the many issues that have plagued the country. The day saw a staggeringly large turnout of voters across the country.

Briefly News chatted to a few voters about their experience at their respective voting stations. Mandy Petrus shared a picture of a voting station in Florida, Johannesburg and there was a long queue of voters waiting to mark their ballots.

Johannesburg residents flocked to Moth Hall to cast their vote. Image: Original

Source: UGC

Moroba Moroeng also shared a similar story from her voting station in Centurion:

"Goodluck guys, we have been standing here for 2.30 hours."

Centurion residents came out in their numbers to vote in the general elections. Image: Original

Source: Original

The situation on the south coast of KwaZulu Natal was no different. A picture submitted from Uvongo painted a picture of a community that was willing to stand in long queues in order to finally be heard.

The community in the South Coast of KwaZulu Natal made sure their presence would be felt during the elections. Image: Original

Source: UGC

Meanwhile, SABC shared spectacular aerial views of a long line of voters in Umlazi, KZN. The queue spans for miles and has left many in shock.

Here are some of the reactions:

X user @StHonourable said:

"This is what we're saying. The wind of change is blowing!"

@FMohokare said:

"I have a feeling Zuma and his family party will take over KZN. The people in that province love his family."

@NandiphaKay said:

"IEC must deploy more officers there."

@suraya_asmal said:

"Amazing footage!"

Political heavyweights cast their votes

In similar news, Briefly News reported that prominent political heads joined scores of South Africans in their different wards to vote in the 2024 General Elections. Numerous leaders have advised voters to be patient as they wait in the long queues which were prevalent in many parts of the country. These elections will usher in a new administration in both national and provincial governments countrywide.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News