IN PICTURES: South Africa comes out in their numbers to vote in the general elections
- The South African general elections have commenced on Wednesday, 29 May 2024
- A large number of voters have come out to cast their votes amid a politically volatile time in South Africa
- Briefly News gathered pictures from different voting stations across the country
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
SOUTH AFRICA - The general elections have finally arrived and for many South Africans they represent a chance to finally act on the many issues that have plagued the country. The day saw a staggeringly large turnout of voters across the country.
Briefly News chatted to a few voters about their experience at their respective voting stations. Mandy Petrus shared a picture of a voting station in Florida, Johannesburg and there was a long queue of voters waiting to mark their ballots.
Moroba Moroeng also shared a similar story from her voting station in Centurion:
"Goodluck guys, we have been standing here for 2.30 hours."
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The situation on the south coast of KwaZulu Natal was no different. A picture submitted from Uvongo painted a picture of a community that was willing to stand in long queues in order to finally be heard.
Meanwhile, SABC shared spectacular aerial views of a long line of voters in Umlazi, KZN. The queue spans for miles and has left many in shock.
Here are some of the reactions:
X user @StHonourable said:
"This is what we're saying. The wind of change is blowing!"
@FMohokare said:
"I have a feeling Zuma and his family party will take over KZN. The people in that province love his family."
@NandiphaKay said:
"IEC must deploy more officers there."
@suraya_asmal said:
"Amazing footage!"
Political heavyweights cast their votes
In similar news, Briefly News reported that prominent political heads joined scores of South Africans in their different wards to vote in the 2024 General Elections. Numerous leaders have advised voters to be patient as they wait in the long queues which were prevalent in many parts of the country. These elections will usher in a new administration in both national and provincial governments countrywide.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Sibusisiwe Lwandle (Head of Entertainment) Sibusisiwe Lwandle is the Head of Entertainment at Briefly News (joined in 2019). She holds one Bachelor of Arts (BA) and one Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree from the University of Cape Town and the University of KZN respectively. She has over 10 years of experience in journalism, having worked in print, online and broadcast media. She has worked at Independent Media and 1KZNTV and has contributed columns to the Washington Post. Passed set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Email: sibusisiwe.lwandle@briefly.co.za