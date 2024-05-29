The African National Congress and South Africa's president Cyril Ramaphosa cast his vote in Chiawelo in Soweto

He voted at Hitekani Primary School and was thronged by many community members as he arrived to vote

Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu from the University of Stellenbosch's School of Public Leadership predicted that the ruling party would

South Africans made jokes about Ramaphosa not returning to the Union Buildings as a president after the election season was over

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Ramaphosa cast his vote in Soweto. Images: Chris McGrath/Getty Images and Phill Magakoe/AFR via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

CHIAWELO, SOWETO— African National Congress president Cyril Ramaphosa voted in Soweto on election day. Stellenbosch's Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu told Briefly News that the African National Congress may not win by a majority.

Ramaphosa votes in Soweto

According to @ewnreporter's tweet, the South African president arrived at a packed Hizrkani Primary School in Chiawelo, Soweto, on 29 May. In the video, the president is surrounded by a crowd, with his wife, First Lady Tshepo Motsepe, walking by his side. He shakes a few community members' hands.

Stellenbosch professor predicts less than majority for ANC

Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu from Stellenbosch told Briefly News that the ruling party may not clinch a majority victory.

"The ANC is the most nervous party in these elections; they have been in power for 30 years, and while there is evidence of improvement in the lives of the citizens, lack of development in some parts of the country is still there.

"The elections today will be a test of whether people are satisfied with the progress made or not. I think it will still receive majority votes, but it may not be sufficient for them to govern alone, so there is a huge possibility that they will get below 50%, which will be for the first time in a democratic dispensation," he said.

View the video:

South Africans weigh in

Netizens shared different views of Cyril Ramaphosa's voting.

Intrusive Thoughts said:

"When you vote, Remember the corruption and loadshedding of the current national administrations. This will continue if you keep them in power. Vote wisely!"

Saartjie asked:

"Votes in Soweto but has a multimillion-rand mansion in Cape Town? For the show."

MrReliable asked:

"Why is he skipping the queue? He's no longer president of the country mos."

Frans Mpahlele Sekonya said:

"Kanti, we have a first lady. Yoh."

Eastern Cape residents prevent the community from voting

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a community in the Eastern Cape prevented residents from voting.

Community members protested over a land claim and blocked the streets with branches and rocks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News