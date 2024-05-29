Social media users were shocked to see an Eastern Cape community abstain from voting in the 2024 General Election

Residents of Keiskammahoek staged a protest near the Wolf River Primary School over delays in responding to a land claim

Netizens said voting for a new government would be the best way for the community to have its concerns heard

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered politics and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

The Eastern Cape community of Keiskammahoek stays away from the polls in protest over land claim delays.

Source: Getty Images

Netizens were surprised that the Wolf River Primary School voting station in Keiskammahoek, Eastern Cape, remained empty as residents protested nearby.

Eastern Cape community stages election stay away

The community took its stance as thousands of South Africans headed to their respective polling stations to make their mark in the 2024 General Election on 29 May 2024.

According to @Newzroom405, the community was up in arms over delays in finalising a land claim. The protesting residents told the media house that they wouldn’t budge or vote until their concerns were addressed:

The land claim reportedly dated back to 1996.

Netizens shocked by Keiskammahoek community

Many social media users believed residents should’ve used the opportunity to vote for different leadership and voice their dissatisfaction.

@Fikz_the_Cook said:

“Huuu baba adviser wrong ♀️they should just vote out the people who they mad at.”

@VITO_G_Wagon added:

“Good for them, minus a few numbers from ANC ❤️”

@sandile_gqoboka asked:

“Who are they going to hold accountable if they are not voting?”

@crazythatoo wondered:

“Hmmm, I think they must vote in order for change to happen. I don’t know, I might be wrong.”

@Mkhaya95431971 pointed out:

“Poor timing, they should vote and protest after elections.”

