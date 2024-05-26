KZN’s police force has contingency plans in place to curb any possible strike action by MK Party members

The SAPS was reacting to reports suggesting that Msholozi being barred from the General Election could spark nationwide strikes

High-risk areas identified by the police and crime intelligence include Durban, Pinetown, Pietermaritzburg and Margate

KwaZulu-Natal police are on high alert following a crime intelligence report, warning of a possible nationwide MK Party protest in May or June 2024.

Possible MK Party strike action

A widely distributed SAPS communique dated 22 May 2024 stated that the demonstration could result in intimidation, malicious damage to property, and truck hijacking, among other things.

Authorities believed that the protest would result from the Constitutional Court’s decision, which ruled that party leader Jacob Zuma was not eligible to contest the elections until five years after five years post the lapse of his 15-month sentence dating back to 2021.

In recent months, some MK Party supporters publicly stated that anarchy would ensue if Msholozi were disqualified from contesting the 29 May 2024 General Election.

SAPS’ list of high-risk areas

Crime intelligence listed the following areas as high-risk should the strike go ahead:

Durban Central, Springfield, Congela, Sea Cow Lake, Reservoir Hills, Bonela, Bayhead, Berea, South Beach, Umbilo, Umlazi, Umkomaas, Umgababa, Adams Mission, Umbumbulu, Blackburn, Hluhluwe, Richards Bay, KwaDukuza, Empangeni, Mooi River, KwaMashu, Verulam, Phoenix, Inanda, Ntuzuma, lxopo, Umzimkulu, Pinetown, Amanzimtoti, Pietermaritzburg, Newcastle, Pongola, Utrech, Dannhauser, Ladysmith, Sand River Valley, Hilton, Lions River, Estcourt, Mtubatuba, Cato Ridge, Eshowe, Howick, Isipingo, Mandini, Bhobhoyi, Port Shepstone, Van Reenen, Westville, Greytown, Kokstad and Margate.

Briefly News reported that the banking group FirstRand and the security company Fidelity issued similar warnings on 23 and 24 May 2024.

South Africans sound off

Many netizens shared their varying views on the police warning:

@StHonorable asked:

“How come Maritzburg isn't part of the list? Ezweni lezoni they burnt even a huge mall.”

@K_Muvhango said:

“It's just a sideshow; they want to divert our attention while they rig the elections.”

@maraporapo_10 suggested:

“The police should focus on the daughter; she is doing what she did during the 2021 unrest.”

@sir_ftcg wondered:

“If these areas are such high-risk MK areas, then surely MKP should be guaranteed wins there. So, why this action?”

@WaseemIS pointed out:

“So basically most of KZN then ”

MK Party vows to expel members who incite public violence

Briefly News reported that the MK Party's Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the party would discipline and expel any members who incite violence.

Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela responded to statements by party members Bonginkosi Khanyile and Visvin Reddy that allegedly instigated public violence.

Many South Africans weren't sold that the MK Party would throw out its key members.

