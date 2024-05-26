A 13-year-old who was accidentally wounded during a shootout between police and a suspect in Denilton, Mpumalanga, is recovering in hospital

Police told Briefly News that the suspect, who was wanted for multiple armed robberies, was killed during the exchange

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate launched a probe into the shooting, which also left one officer wounded

The IPID was investigating a police shootout in Denilton, Mpumalanga, which left a suspect dead and a 13-year-old injured. Images: Stock Images

A 13-year-old, who was caught in the crossfire of a shootout between police and a suspect in Denilton, Mpumalanga, is recovering in hospital.

Suspect dies in police shootout

Mpumalanga's SAPS told Briefly News that the incident left the 39-year-old suspect dead and a police officer wounded on 23 May 2024.

Officers said they traced the suspect, linked to numerous armed robberies in Vosman, Siyabuswa, Tweefontein, Kwamhlanga, and Mmametlake, to the Malaining area. When the suspect spotted law enforcement officers, he reportedly opened fire, which resulted in a tense exchange that led to the death of the 39-year-old. Mpumalanga's SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli, said the minor, who was hit by a stray bullet, was rushed to hospital.

Mdhluli told Briefly News that the weapon recovered from the deceased suspect would be subjected to forensic testing to determine whether it was involved in other crimes. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) launched a probe into the shooting.

South Africans weigh in

Netizens wondered if Mpumalanga police were taking the same stance as their KwaZulu-Natal counterparts when tackling crime.

@BlondieThamaga asked:

“Does the criminal have a name?”

@HlopheCebo said:

“Looks like they got the memo from KZN.”

@Shaka1_ probed:

“Is General Nhlanla Mkhwanazi in Mpumalanga?”

@Thokoza88288017 commented:

"SAPS"

@LouisChanguion added:

“Justice prevailed. He will no longer terrorize citizens.”

