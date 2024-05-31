ActionSA's Eastern Cape premier candidate and former Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip is stunned about voting results for his province

Despite the rampant service delivery issues plaguing the province, the African National Congress received a high number of votes

Trollip said the province must suffer for voting for the ruling party to continue governing in the province

Athol Trollip is upset that the ANC gained the majority. Images: Gallo Images/ Netwerk24/ Deaan Vivier and Briefly News

Source: UGC

EASTERN CAPE – ActionSA's Eastern Cape leader, Athol Trollip, said the province's residents would face the aftermath of voting to keep the African National Congress in power.

Eastern Cape residents stun Trollip

According to News24, Trollip, the Nelson Mandela Bay Local Municipality's former Democratic Alliance mayor found it remarkable that young people in the province voted for the ruling party. The election results from the 2024 general elections that took place on 29 May came in, and the Eastern Cape voted overwhelmingly for the ANC.

Trollip said that as a member of ActionSA, he noticed the impoverishment ravaging the province and accused the ANC's provincial chairperson, Premier Oscar Mabuyane, of being full of himself. He also slammed the province's high unemployment levels.

Some netizens complain about DA and ActionSA

Netizens commenting on @News24's tweet criticised the opposition parties for not campaigning enough to convince voters not to vote for the ANC.

Siyabonga Mthobisi Mchunu said:

"I doubt ActionSA and the DA did any meaningful campaigning in the Eastern Cape."

Ragnar Van Tonderson said:

"ActionSA did not convince the people. That's all."

LekoloaneManam2 said:

"What a very bad move for him. He should have joined the true liberation movement, the EFF."

Nonululeko Ntshangase said:

"I don't blame him. We all want them to suffer because they don't listen."

Mohlala Brilliant Phosa said:

"Well, he's not wrong."

Vote discrepancy in the Eastern Cape angers SA

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the Independent Electoral Commission noted discrepancies in collecting votes in Gqeberha.

The IEC noted that the votes meant for the regional results were tallied with the national votes and vice versa. Netizens were furious and criticised the IEC.

Source: Briefly News