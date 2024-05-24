Rapper Gigi Lamayne has claimed that having a career in Music isn't an intelligent choice

The star, who has been thriving in the industry, said that South African music has no money

The rapper further mentioned that if they want to make money in music, they should go outside the country

Gigi Lamayne said there isn't money in SA music. Image: @gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

South African musician Gigi Lamayne made some claims regarding the music industry in Mzansi.

Gigi Lamayne says there isn't money in SA music

Musical artist Gigi made headlines after she entered 2024 as a new and young businesswoman, launching and opening her first health and wellness store, IVZealSandton, in one of Joburg's wealthiest squares, Sandton.

Recently, the star talked about the music industry during a sit-down podcast interview. Gigi claimed that having a career in music here in Mzansi isn't a wise move as it is not profitable.

The Goerge Goch rapper, who has been thriving as an artist, also advised people who want to enter the game to go outside the country and make music there.

She said:

"There’s no money in music in South Africa. If you want to make money in music you need to go outside South Africa. You’re never going to make money here or you’re going to make it for a short amount of time and you need to strike and you need to strike hard."

The news and gossip page MDNews shared what the star had to say about the industry on their Twitter (X) page.

See the post below:

Netizens weigh in on Gigi's claim

Many netizens responded to what Gigi Lamayne said:

@master_ureself said:

"When it comes to underground hip hop, the only green you’ll find is envy, not money."

@Gods_creaxion responded:

"She's talking from experience."

@ItsTheReal_BizZ wrote:

"She makes boring music we understand her situation."

@secha_carly questioned:

"How will you make it if you think music is about being beautiful?"

@way_eazy mentioned:

"She is definitely not lying, it's only a few who are getting by and it's sad."

@wannganwana wrote:

"True, entertainment in SA is a suicide career."

Gigi Lamayne speaks about Vision EP

In another report, Briefly News caught up with Gigi Lamayne where she gave insight into her new project, Vision.

The project featured her latest banger, Menzi Ngubane, which is dedicated to the late veteran actor and features several Amapiano superstars, including Robot Boii and Lady Du.

