Gigi Lamayne recently released a project titled Vision and is beaming with pride at her body of work

The rapper just dropped a video rapping along to one of the project's highlights, Africa Is Not A Jungle and had fans going nuts

Gigi turned up the heat at the Back to the City festival and put on a lively performance for her supporters

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Fans are impressed with Gigi Lamayne's 'Africa Is Not A Jungle' video and called her the best female rapper in South Africa. Images: gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

Gigi Lamayne is celebrating the successful release of her new EP, Vision, and can't help but show off her impressive lyricism. The rapper dropped videos rapping along to Africa Is Not A Jungle, and has fans in awe of her rapping abilities.

The Ice Cream hitmaker recently put up an impressive performance at this year's Back to the City festival and shared some clips.

Gigi Lamayne celebrates EP with rap video

In a series of videos shared on her social media pages, Gigi Lamayne showed rap fans that she is not one to be messed with.

The emcee dropped a clip rapping along to Africa Is Not A Jungle, taken from her latest Vision EP that dropped on 29 September 2023:

Gigi also shared some clips from her Back to the City festival performance:

Mzansi weighs in on Gigi's song

Africa Is Not A Jungle received positive feedback from fans and rap fanatics who praised Gigi's flawless lyricism:

buhlesamuels said:

"Get it Gigi!"

madambosszim responded:

"I love you!"

dimpho_vanessa commented:

"You deserve to be seen worldwide!"

Pique_Mega said:

"Ayy this is fire!"

ViscoLondon responded:

"Ey! She is the best female rapper in SA no cap!

heavenohjay commented:

"You know I love it when you get on this bag!"

Gigi Lamayne speaks about Vision EP

In a recent report, Briefly News caught up with Gigi Lamayne where she gave insight into her new project, Vision.

"We are dropping the EP on international record label, Paradise Sound Systems featuring an array of international acts."

The project features her latest banger, Menzi Ngubane, dedicated to the late veteran actor and features several Amapiano superstars including Robot Boii and Lady Du.

Gigi also told Briefly News that she decided to take a break to pursue other business ventures:

"I took a break to focus on the podcast."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News