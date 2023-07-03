Rapper GiGi LaMayne has released new music where she infused hip hop and Amapiano to deliver a fresh new sound

The Love and Hip Hop South Africa star worked with Amapiano artists Lady Du and Robot Boii

GiGi introduced a unique sound which she hopes the world will accept

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

GiGi named her song 'Menzi Ngubane' after the late actor because she felt as though he was not getting his flowers. Image: @gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

Award-winning rapper and reality TV star Gigi Lamayne has some new music on the way.

Gigi teamed up with Amapiano stars Lady Du and Robot Boii to deliver a hot new track which pays homage to a late South African icon.

GiGi LaMayne shows Menzi Ngubane love in hot new track

Menzi Ngubane is the title of her new track and also pays tribute to the late actor former Generations actor.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

She also teased that she has shot the visuals for the track by sharing a gif of her and Lady Du on set.

"There’s a fire on the mountain. @Ladydu_sa. When Hip Hop meets Yanos.@

Fans show GiGi love to her snap with Lady Du

Gigi had not yet announced the song but she posed with Lady Du and teased their collaboration.

@debra4mizay said:

"Look at my se*y baby."

@bizzcuitsa said:

"Love this."

@thesavagestylist said:

"Get it."

@iammxrtinn said:

"The biggest in the game."

@zee_bikitsha said:

"Ishuuuuu Banyana the girls, I can’t wait for this."

GiGi called it quits on SA Hip Hop, claims the genre has unconventional ways of doing things

Rapper Gigi went on a rant a few years ago and accused SA hip hop of being toxic. She distanced herself from the rap game and said she would embark on other genres instead.

“I am leaving SA hip hop, and it’s conventional ways of doing things. I will be experimenting with other genres.

"I do feel like the hip hop situation in SA right now is a little toxic, and not to say I am completely detaching from that, but I am definitely going to be in my own lane."

GiGi LaMayne cleared air on her beef with Money Badoo on Love & Hip Hop

Briefly News previously reported that GiGi LaMayne spoke about her beef with fellow cast member Money Badoo.

She said the entire beef was scripted when she sat down with DJ Fresh.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News