A young woman went viral on TikTok after stressing the importance of education

A video shows her getting ready for a 12-6 shift as she explains that no young person wants that for themselves

While some netizens understood her grievances others stated that education didn't guarantee a great future or job

A woman stressed the importance of staying in school in a TikTok video.

Source: TikTok

School may be hard, but navigating adult life without high-demand qualifications is even harder.

Woman advises youngster to stay in school

A young woman getting ready for a long work shift posted a TikTok video advising youngsters to stay in school.

In the clip, @sexybeamerrr is seen getting ready to leave for work as she shares her two cents worth of advice about the importance of education.

"If you're not going to listen to your mom or your dad or your friends, listen to me. Stay in school okay, because here I am Thursday getting ready for a 12pm-6am shift. Babe, you don't want this," @sexybeamerrr said.

Watch the video below:

SA debates over staying in school

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who shared their own struggles about working tiresome and unfulfilling jobs. Others shared how staying in school didn't necessarily guarantee a great future either.

replied:

"Mos sgela is leading us there anyways."

dumbcunt replied:

"Everyone is crying. students, employed people, unemployed people, unemployed graduates, Guys?? yoh."

Candy responded:

"Staying in school doesn’t guarantee a better life we are here unemployed."

s3tvx said:

"School will still give them a 12-6 shift once they graduate."

soft and femini responded:

"Even if you stay in school some high paying careers require you to be available 24/7."

Leona | Content Creator wrote:

" Should’ve listened coz i do 6-6 in a warehouse. Boots and all."

Tar Vee wrote:

"Hhayibo even in school are we not heading for the same direction?."

Woman shares how joblessness makes her feel useless

